Case of former UW-Parkside student accused of sexual assault bound over for trial in Kenosha County

The case of the former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm was bound to Kenosha County Circuit Court for trial.
Maximus J. Kasallis, 20, of Downers Grove, Ill., appeared at a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning at Kenosha County's pre-trial facility. Court Commissioner Loren Keating found probable cause for charges against Kasallis.
Kasallis is charged with felony second-degree sexual assault and felony strangulation and suffocation. A $100,000 warrant for his arrest was issued early last month but it was vacated after Kasallis turned himself in.
Maximus Kasallis, left, speaks with his attorney, Joseph Kennedy, during his initial appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Kasallis pleaded not guilty to both charges Wednesday morning with attorney Joseph R. Kennedy. He will remain out on the $7,000 in cash bond he posted after first turning himself in.
Prosecutor office attorney Drew Lehman appeared on behalf of the state.
On April 1, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department officer Kelly Andrichik made contact with a woman who wished to report a sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours of March 31, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman reported that on March 30 around 10 p.m. she and a group of her friends went to a tavern in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road in Somers for a "girl’s night out."
Later that night, members of the university’s baseball team, which included Kasallis, reportedly visited the same tavern and Kasallis began speaking with the woman.
Kasallis, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, reportedly expressed interest in the woman inside the tavern and he was highly intoxicated.
Commissioner Loren Keating speaks during Maximus Kasallis' initial appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Around bar close on March 31, Kasallis reportedly left in a vehicle with the woman and some of her friends.
The woman was dropped off at her university suite and Kasallis reportedly followed her into her building, according to the complaint. Once inside the elevator, Kasallis allegedly approached the woman to kiss her and the woman backed away and said no.
When she got off the elevator Kasallis reportedly followed her into her suite and into her room and attempted to coerce her into sex.
The woman repeatedly told Kasallis she did not want to have intercourse and began to fear for her safety, according to the complaint. Kasallis then allegedly attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her, causing her pain, according to the complaint.
Before leaving, Kasallis reportedly told the woman "Nobody can ever find out about this," among other things.
The woman reported that she told her friends the next morning what had happened to her. She later had an examination conducted by a sexual assault nurse examiner.
According to the complaint, the woman suffered from bruising, soreness, a raspy voice and petechia at the top of her scalp, which is a result of tiny blood vessels bursting due to sustained pressure.
Andrichik testified Wednesday about her investigation into the matter.
University of Wisconsin-Parkside officials have said Kasallis is no longer a student and cannot comment on the case.
About a dozen supporters of the woman attended the hearing on Wednesday morning and sat in the gallery.
A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19, 2023 before Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Angelina Gabriele.