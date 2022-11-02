Case of former UW-Parkside student accused of sexual assault bound over for trial in Kenosha County

When she got off the elevator Kasallis reportedly followed her into her suite and into her room and attempted to coerce her into sex.

The woman repeatedly told Kasallis she did not want to have intercourse and began to fear for her safety, according to the complaint. Kasallis then allegedly attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her, causing her pain, according to the complaint. Before leaving, Kasallis reportedly told the woman "Nobody can ever find out about this," among other things.

The woman reported that she told her friends the next morning what had happened to her. She later had an examination conducted by a sexual assault nurse examiner.