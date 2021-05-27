Charged in attempted homicide, Kenosha man found not guilty due to mental illness

Chace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompetent at the time of the attack he will be committed to a treatment facility rather than prison.

Holst, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree homicide for the attack on Cleveland Carr, 61, on July 10, 2020.

Carr and Holst were among a group of people living in a rooming house on the 1800 block of 67th Street. On the day of the attack, Carr said he had been chatting with another person who lived in the house about a meal Carr planned to make for that day. He had just asked Holst if he would like to join them — Holst declined — when suddenly Holst came up behind Carr in the kitchen, slammed him into the refrigerator and told him he was going to kill him, using a racial slur. Holst then cut Carr’s throat with a box cutter.

The two men struggled and Holst repeatedly stabbed Carr with a kitchen knife he had grabbed after the initial attack. Carr survived, but needed more than 100 stitches and a blood transfusion.

Holst, who had a long history of mental illness, had stopped taking his medication about a month before the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

