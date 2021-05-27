Charged in attempted homicide, Kenosha man found not guilty due to mental illness

Chace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompetent at the time of the attack he will be committed to a treatment facility rather than prison.
Holst, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree homicide for the attack on Cleveland Carr, 61, on July 10, 2020.
Carr and Holst were among a group of people living in a rooming house on the 1800 block of 67th Street. On the day of the attack, Carr said he had been chatting with another person who lived in the house about a meal Carr planned to make for that day. He had just asked Holst if he would like to join them — Holst declined — when suddenly Holst came up behind Carr in the kitchen, slammed him into the refrigerator and told him he was going to kill him, using a racial slur. Holst then cut Carr’s throat with a box cutter.
The two men struggled and Holst repeatedly stabbed Carr with a kitchen knife he had grabbed after the initial attack. Carr survived, but needed more than 100 stitches and a blood transfusion.
Holst, who had a long history of mental illness, had stopped taking his medication about a month before the incident, according to the criminal complaint.
In cases in which a person pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness, there is a two-step process. In the first, the case must prove the person is guilty of the facts of the crime. In the second phase, the court must determine whether the person’s mental illness or defect at the time of the crime means they were not criminally culpable.
In Holst’s case, on Thursday he admitted to the facts of the crime, admitting he was trying to kill Carr. The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office then stipulated that Holst was not guilty by reason of mental illness.
With the state’s stipulation, Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner found Holst not guilty by reason of mental illness.
That doesn’t mean Holst will go free. Instead, Wagner committed him to the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for 40 years.
“The State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services will have a lot of authority over how you live, where you live, when you live on your own, do you understand all of this?” Wagner asked Holst before he entered his plea.
Holst told the judge he did understand, saying in answer to her questions that he has been taking medication that has helped him think more clearly.
The Department of Health Services will do an evaluation of Holst to determine a recommended plan. He will likely be cared for in an institutional setting, but could be released for supervised treatment in the community in the future.
Holst is scheduled to return to court June 17 for a review hearing where Wagner will hear the recommendations of the mental health evaluation on whether Holst should have institutional care or conditional release.
IN PHOTOS: Martice Fuller sentencing
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday, May 21, 2021, sentenced Martice Fuller to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“These crimes were not the impulsive acts of a child,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner told Fuller, who was convicted by a jury of shooting and killing his former girlfriend Kaylie at her west-side home and of shooting and injuring her mother, Stephanie Juga, when she came to her daughter’s aid. “I hope that you can right yourself in your life, in your daily life, but it won’t be among the community.”
Despite evidence presented at trial that Fuller carefully planned the shootings — and the testimony at trial of Stephanie Juga who had pleaded with Fuller, who she knew well, before he shot her — Fuller continued to maintain that he is innocent.
In a statement read to the court by one of his attorneys, Fuller said “I have to continue to stand innocent because I am.”
Fuller, now 18, was 15 when he was charged with the May 9, 2019 shootings.