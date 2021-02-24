Charges continue from summer riots: Kenosha residents accused of burglaries and looting

Criminal charges continue to mount as City of Kenosha police investigate the riots and looting that followed the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake.
Four Kenosha residents were charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court in separate cases.
Charged in new criminal complaints are:
- Antoine Simpson, 25, felony counts of burglary to a building and theft in one case and felony counts of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property in another.
- Jermaine D. Hubbard, 29, felony counts of burglary and theft and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property in one case and a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property in another. Hubbard was charged as a repeat offender on all counts.
- Anayah M. Bonner, 19, Dezarea M. Flores-Weyrauch, 19, and Angelina D. Adkins, 19, who all charged together. Bonner and Adkins faces a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property. Flores-Weyrauch is charged with felony burglary and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer. Adkins was initially charged Feb. 11.
Simpson was charged in two separate incidents, one Aug. 23, and the other, Aug. 25.
Video footage reviewed
Police investigating damage and looting at Uptown Pantry, 6119 22nd Ave., recognized Simpson in surveillance video. Simpson admitted he entered the business as part of a group of looters and took some bottles of liquor. He stated he fell and the bottles broke, so he didn't leave with anything.
But when police watched the video, they saw the defendant jump on the counter and take a number of miniature liquor bottles. Police stated they did not see Simson fall, and if he did, it was after he left with those items.
The second case against Simpson stemmed from damage at the Family Dollar, 6100 22nd Ave.
According to the criminal complaint, Simpson admitted he entered the store as part of a group of looters and took garbage bags, tissues and bleach. Police observed him on video leaving with two jugs of bleach.
Hubbard is charged for his involvement in looting at Uptown Beauty, 6136 22nd Ave., on Aug. 23, and at Uptown Pantry on Aug. 24.
Police met with the owner of Uptown Beauty, who stated that a "multitude" of items were stolen, display cases vandalized, and two cash registers and a cabinet with cash were pried open. The owner said about $5,000 was taken, along with "well in excess" of $2,500 of merchandise.
In reviewing surveillance video, police identified Hubbard, who was reportedly seen entering the business and leaving with items.
The complaint against Hubbard in the Uptown Pantry looting revealed similar details. Police spoke to the owner, who stated the damage and loss of inventory was between $60,000 and $75,000. Video showed the front door being kicked out and more than 30 people entering, causing damage and leaving with items.
Police were able to identify the defendant from the video. They stated he was seen entering the business, jumping the counter and leaving with items.
The case against Bonner and Flores-Weyrauch stems from looting and damage caused to the BP Gas Station, 2528 75th St., in the early-morning hours of Aug. 25.
According to the owner, a large rock was used to break the front door glass. The estimated value of the stolen merchandise was $2,000, and the estimated cost to replace the front door was $2,500.
Surveillance video showed five suspects enter and loot the store. Adkins was identified from a still photograph taken from the video, and she later confirmed to police that Flores-Weyrauch and Bonner were two others who were involved.
Flores-Weyrauch and Bonner both admitted their involvement. Flores-Weyrauch stated she took "vape" products, Bonner said she stole tobacco wraps, and others took tobacco products, vapes and drinks.