Charges continue from summer riots: Kenosha residents accused of burglaries and looting

But when police watched the video, they saw the defendant jump on the counter and take a number of miniature liquor bottles. Police stated they did not see Simson fall, and if he did, it was after he left with those items.

The second case against Simpson stemmed from damage at the Family Dollar, 6100 22nd Ave.

According to the criminal complaint, Simpson admitted he entered the store as part of a group of looters and took garbage bags, tissues and bleach. Police observed him on video leaving with two jugs of bleach.

Hubbard is charged for his involvement in looting at Uptown Beauty, 6136 22nd Ave., on Aug. 23, and at Uptown Pantry on Aug. 24.

Police met with the owner of Uptown Beauty, who stated that a "multitude" of items were stolen, display cases vandalized, and two cash registers and a cabinet with cash were pried open. The owner said about $5,000 was taken, along with "well in excess" of $2,500 of merchandise.

In reviewing surveillance video, police identified Hubbard, who was reportedly seen entering the business and leaving with items.