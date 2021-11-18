Charges filed against Kenosha man in connection to Wednesday courthouse scuffle

The 20-year-old Kenosha man arrested after a scuffle in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon also has two pending cases, one a felony and one a misdemeanor, in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

And court records show that, Anthony A. Chacon, of the 6600 block of 11th Avenue, was charged in 2019 with making a terrorist threat against Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.

Chacon was charged Thursday with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and bail jumping, along with a felony count of bail jumping after the incident Wednesday among a large crowd of people waiting in anticipation for the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy stationed to guard the doors of the courthouse observed a female at the top of the steps holding a sign and a male, later identified as Chacon, also with a sign when he approached her. The two exchanged words, and a scuffle broke out.

Another male subject attempted to help the female as a large crowd of protesters, counter-protesters and media surrounded them. The victim said he told Chacon several times to get off the female, and then Chacon swung around and punched the man his left cheek, grabbed him and threw him to the ground.

When the victim was thrown down, he stated his left knee and elbow hit the ground first. He said it felt like his left shoulder was displaced from its socket as a result, the complaint states.

Police saw Chacon walking across 56th Street just west of Sheridan Road, the complaint states, and he allegedly attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

A second person was arrested Wednesday for her role, but officials had not yet confirmed her identity Thursday afternoon. Kenosha County Jail records showed a 34-year-old Illinois female charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, obstructing/resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

Other charges

The complaint states that Chacon currently is free on a $500 bond in the felony case that charges him with substantial battery as a party to a crime and misdemeanor bail jumping. He made his initial appearance in that case Jan. 14.

Chacon also is free on a $150 cash bond for misdemeanor disorderly conduct from a case in September of last year.

In the case that involved Central High School, Chacon was charged with a felony count of making terrorist threats after a social media posting was perceived as a school shooting threat in 2019.

The Sheriff's Department was contacted by someone who reported seeing a Snapchat story of Chacon with a photograph of himself pointing a handgun at a caption that stated, "hop in a gym shoot everything but the rim."

Chacon told police he was quoting rap lyrics and "he did not wish to hurt others or commit a mass shooting."

Court records show that charge ultimately was dismissed, and he pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

