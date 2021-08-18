 Skip to main content
Charges filed against Pleasant Prairie teens after high-speed chase early Tuesday morning
Charges filed against Pleasant Prairie teens after high-speed chase early Tuesday morning

A high-speed chase early Tuesday morning, followed by a foot pursuit, led to criminal charges against two Pleasant Prairie teens this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Traveon Barnes, 17, of Pleasant Prairie is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Traveon Barnes booking photo

Traveon Barnes booking photo

T. Barnes

The attempting to flee charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while the second felony carries a possible fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

Barnes made his initial court appearance before Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Tuesday and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25 at 8:45 a.m.

Also charged is Jacob Barnes, 17, of Pleasant Prairie, who faces one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Keating set a $1,000 signature bond in that case.

Jacob Barnes booking photo

Jacob Barnes booking photo

J. Barnes

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer on patrol at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 54th Street and 25th Avenue observed a Hyundai SUV drive through the intersection without stopping and then continue northbound on 25th Avenue.

As the officer attempted a traffic stop, the complaint states the vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles per hour while it traveled eastbound on 52nd Street. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Sheridan Road and 56th Street, it swerved into the left-hand lane to avoid striking two other vehicles that were stopped for a red light.

The vehicle went through that intersection at 65 mph and then accelerated back to 95 mph, according to the complaint.

Police utilized stop sticks on Sheridan Road near 83rd Street, which the vehicle ran over, then it hit multiple construction cones before it stopped near 90th Street. Three male subjects then fled westbound on foot on 90th Street.

Traveon Barnes was taken into custody in the 1300 block of 90th Street, while Jacob Barnes was apprehended along the west side of Sheridan Road. Police did not locate the third subject, according to the complaint.

Officers on the scene stated they believed the vehicle and/or the license plates attached to it may be stolen. That investigation remains under investigation, the complaint states.

