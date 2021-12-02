Charges filed in hit-and-run crash from Saturday

A 52-year-old Kenosha man faces felony charges of operating while intoxicated and hit-and-run causing injury after a crash Saturday in the City of Kenosha.

Arturo Gomez Jr. of the 900 block of Sheridan Road remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Tuesday for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

The OWI charge carries a maximum prison term of three years, followed by three years of extended supervision and a $10,000 fine. The hit-and-run charge carries a possible prison term of nine months and a $10,000 fine.

Gomez also is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police were dispatched to 48th Street and 22nd Avenue on Saturday at 6:56 p.m. for a three-vehicle accident.

Inside Gomez’s Honda Civic, police found a case of beer in the rear passenger seat and an open can of beer in the center console.

Police then learned that Gomez had fled the scene. He was located by another officer at 52nd Street and 20th Avenue, and he admitted he had been drinking. He also told police that he did not have insurance on the vehicle.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Gomez was taken into custody for drunken driving. He was transported to an area hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results were not included in the criminal complaint.

Police spoke with the occupants of the two other vehicles involved. Both drivers stated they were not injured. A passenger in one of those vehicles told police she was stopped at 48th Street and 22nd Avenue, facing westbound, when she saw the defendant’s vehicle go through a stop sign on 48th Street and continue eastbound through the intersection.

At that point, a vehicle heading northbound struck the defendant’s vehicle, which caused it to slide into the vehicle the woman was in.

The driver of the northbound vehicle told police he had pain in his head, neck, back and both of his wrists, but he refused medical transport, the complaint states.

Court records indicate that Gomez has previous drunken driving convictions in 1992 and 2021, both in Kenosha County. His driver’s license was revoked for eight months in September because of the second OWI conviction.

Gomez also has a pending misdemeanor offense of possession of THC and was freed on a $1,000 signature bond, according to court records.

