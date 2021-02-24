Charges filed: Man alleged to have killed girlfriend, hid body

When police officers arrived at the apartment Gia Buccieri Martin shared with her boyfriend Roderick Smith on Feb. 13, Smith sat at the kitchen table and told them he was worried about his girlfriend.
“I just want to know where my girl is,” Smith is alleged to have told the officers.
Prosecutors now allege that Smith, 39, of Kenosha, killed Martin with a shotgun on Jan. 25, then attempted to deceive both her family and police with a story that she had disappeared after going out at night. While he was telling family members he was helping with their search, he allegedly kept Martin’s body hidden at the home they shared.
Police had been called to the apartment, 5120 14th Ave., on Feb. 13 after Martin’s family members had visited the home that day — suspicious that Martin’s body might be hidden there — and reported to police “an awful smell” and a collection of cleaning supplies, gloves and garbage bags in Martin’s bedroom. The family and Smith had reported Martin missing nearly three weeks before on Jan. 26.
A family member used her phone to take photos and videos in the apartment, but left and called police after she was discovered by Smith taking video in the bedroom.
When police arrived after the family member’s phone call, Smith at first continued to talk to them about his concern for Martin, telling them “he was the one who had been hanging up (missing person) posters all around town.”
But while Smith spoke of his search for his girlfriend, police officers at the apartment were confronted with the smell of “rotting flesh.”
The smell was strong in the apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, especially in the bedroom Smith and Martin shared. But it was stronger in the yard near the street.
Outside, officers removed the lid from a garbage can near the street and “observed a decomposing human body that was hunched over, face down, in the garbage can.”
Charged Wednesday
Smith was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, along with obstructing police and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith is alleged to have shot Martin in the back with a shotgun on Jan. 25, then hid her body in the bedroom before moving her body to the garbage can when he believed the smell became noticeable.
At Smith’s initial appearance on the charges Wednesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said there were a number of “aggravating factors” in the case, “including the deception to the family and the community, literally putting up posters making a pretend effort to search.”
“The willingness to allow the body of his victim to remain in the home and decompose in this way is a highly aggravating factor,” Graveley said.
The district attorney alleged Smith also told a series of lies to police, beginning with his initial interview with a detective when Martin was reported missing, to a series of stories after he was confronted with her death, “which in the face of each piece of evidence crumbles.”
According to the criminal complaint, Smith had told police in January that he had last seen Martin on Jan. 24 when she had left their apartment at about 11 p.m. to go out with an unknown friend.
But family members were suspicious of Smith, they told police, both because he had a history of domestic violence convictions with other women, and because Martin had told family members Smith had beaten her in the past and had shared photos with the family of her injuries from that past beating.
According to the criminal complaint, when told by police that they had found Martin’s body, Smith initially denied knowing her body was in the garbage can but later admitted he had hidden her body there. However, he initially said she had died of an overdose “or possibly committed suicide” and that he had hidden her body because he did not know what to do.
Smith later changed his story again when confronted with evidence that Martin had been shot, telling police that he was cleaning his shotgun and that Martin began arguing with him over an affair he was having with another woman, and that Martin then shot herself while grabbing the gun. Later, when confronted with evidence that Martin was shot in the back, Smith told a detective he did not recall shooting her in the back, according to the complaint.
Asked why he would have shot Martin, according to the complaint, Smith said, “I don’t have a reason ... I guess out of anger since I shot her in the back.”
Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating called the allegations “cruel in nature with alleged dealings with family members about their loved one” and the handling of Martin’s body “callous.” He set Smith’s bond at $1 million.
Smith is next expected to appear in court March 5.