The Kenosha County District Attorney’s office has filed criminal charges against two men alleged to have defiled a woman’s driver’s license at a local car dealership and made a video of the act after she test drove a vehicle at the lot but didn't buy it.

Bryan Robert Slaven, of Milwaukee, and Zachary E. Brugioni, of Lake Forest, Ill., both 26, were charged with being party to a crime to theft, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors, in the Feb. 25 incident that occurred at NH Auto Sales, 9000 Sheridan Road, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in circuit court.

The theft and property damage charges carry fines of up to $10,000 each or up to nine months in prison, or both. The disorderly conduct charge comes with a fine of up to $1,000 or up to nine months in jail, or both.

Neither Slaven nor Brugioni has made an appearance in court; each was charged by summons. An initial appearance is scheduled at 1 p.m. April 4 before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.

According to the complaint, Leah Jefferson, the woman whose driver’s license was defiled, reported to police that she had gone to test drive a car at the dealership and had to provide her driver’s license, but forgot to retrieve it when she left.

Jefferson said she later contacted the dealership and spoke with Slaven, who she said “pretended as if he didn’t know” what she was talking about, according to the complaint.

Jefferson said she offered to pay $5 to have the driver’s license mailed to her since she lived out of town and that Slaven said he would speak to her further about it.

Jefferson said that later she was contacted on Instagram by someone she didn’t know who told her about a video posted to Snapchat that showed someone bending her Wisconsin driver’s license in half and someone else urinating on it.

Jefferson provided the video to a Kenosha police detective who reviewed the 46-second video, noting that the license was bent “multiple times” before being placed on the bumper of a truck “to be urinated on,” according to the criminal complaint.

The video was labeled with the name and city of the car dealership.

According to the complaint, Jefferson denied having “any type of confrontation” with Slaven.

A day after the incident, when the detective attempted to contact Slaven on his phone, Brugioni reportedly answered it.

According to the complaint, Brugioni, who said he was a co-owner of NH Auto Sales, confirmed that Jefferson had been at the dealership and said she had indicated to Slaven that she planned to buy the vehicle.

Brugioni reportedly said that he and Slaven became frustrated that the woman did not buy the vehicle and that she was loud when talking about things that were wrong with the vehicle she test drove, causing another customer to back out of a sale.

Brugioni admitted to the detective that he had urinated on the license and that Slaven had bent it, according to the complaint.

Police recovered the damage driver’s license four days later.

The Kenosha News has reached out to Jefferson's attorney for comment.