Chase in stolen car leads to felony charges; warrant issued for suspect

A $20,000 warrant was issued Jan. 11 for a 24-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who allegedly led Kenosha Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in November.

Court records indicate that Denzel M. Vaughn failed to show up for a Kenosha County Circuit Court appearance, which led to the issuance of the warrant.

Vaughn is charged with felony counts of driving/operating a vehicle without owner's consent and attempting to flee/elude a police officer, which carry a maximum possible prison term of three years, four years extended supervision and a fine of $20,000.

The defendant is charged as a repeat-offender on both counts. Court records show he has a previous felony conviction for retail theft in 2019 in Racine County.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer Nov. 4 observed the defendant illegally pass a vehicle as it traveled northbound in the 6100 block of 22nd Avenue. While the officer was stopped in traffic, he learned the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu had been reported as stolen in Lake County, Ill.

The officer eventually got behind the vehicle and observed Vaughn standing outside talking to another individual. Vaughn then quickly jumped back into the vehicle and sped off northbound on 22nd Avenue.

Before the pursuit was terminated at 54th Street and 6th Avenue, the officer estimated the defendant's top speed between 90 and 100 mph. Vaughn later struck a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle in the 5800 block of Sixth Avenue, the complaint states.

Pleasant Prairie Police picked up the pursuit southbound on Sheridan Road, but also terminated the chase. The Malibu was later located and seized as evidence.

Vaughn was in custody in Waukegan on Jan. 11, and police there spoke to a woman who had been the passenger in the Malibu when the vehicle was pursued in Kenosha. She told police that Vaughn had stolen the vehicle from a gas station in Beach Park, Ill.

"Vaughn steals cars and gets chased by police routinely," the woman reportedly told investigatiers, adding she believed the defendant was stealing cars to live in because he is homeless.

