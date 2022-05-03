Chicago man charged for allegedly stealing TVs, alcohol from Somers Walmart

SOMERS — A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal more than $1,500 worth of televisions and alcohol from Walmart here on two separate occasions.

Andrew Stevens III, 26, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of felony retail theft Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded on Feb. 13 to a report of theft from Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the store's loss prevention officer who stated Stevens entered the store and stole a number of items.

Video surveillance footage from that day reportedly showed Stevens select two televisions from a pallet. Stevens then reportedly went to the liquor section where he selected a large amount of assorted bottles of liquor. Stevens allegedly left the store without paying for them before re-entering the store and stealing another television.

The total value of the items was reported to be nearly $1,200.

On Saturday, deputies were again dispatched to Walmart for a report of a theft in progress, the complaint states. Upon arrival, they reportedly saw Stevens exiting the store. When they approached him he allegedly began to run northeast in the parking lot. He was eventually detained.

A store employee reportedly told officers Stevens left the store with about $500 worth of alcoholic beverages.

"The defendant was asked about the Feb. 13 incident, and he stated that he acted alone," the complaint stated. "The defendant stated he sold the televisions and alcohol on the street for money. ... The defendant stated he intended to sell the merchandise from the April 30 visit as well."

Court Commissioner Robert Kupfer set a $250 cash bail for Stevens Monday afternoon at intake court.

