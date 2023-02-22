A 30-year-old Chicago man is in custody and facing numerous charges for allegedly unlawfully possessing a firearm and resisting a Pleasant Prairie Police officer during a traffic stop.

Sheldon D. Patrick was charged this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, and misdemeanors of obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, bail jumping and possession of THC.

Patrick is held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 28.

Criminal complaint

On Feb. 17 around 9:45 p.m. a Pleasant Prairie Police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7100 block of of Highway 165 on the driver of a black Ford Fusion.

Upon arrival, the officer conducted a passenger side approach and established contact with the front seat passenger, who was identified as Patrick, according to the criminal complaint.

When Patrick rolled down a window the officer reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.

When questioned about whether he had marijuana Patrick reportedly said that he did and had recently smoked some.

The officer then reportedly instructed Patrick to hand over the marijuana and Patrick started patting his pockets before reaching down near a book bag that was near his feet on the passenger side floorboard. Patrick then, according to the complaint, opened up a side pocket and pretended to look in it before zipping it back up.

After this the officer ordered him to exit the vehicle and put his hands on top of the vehicle. The officer reportedly informed the Patrick that he was not under arrest, but he was going to place handcuffs on him.

When the officer asked Patrick whether he had any weapons on him while he was grabbing both of the defendant’s arms to bring them behind his back, the Patrick allegedly started physically pulling away and ran north away from the Ford Fusion.

The officer, according to the complaint, commanded him to stop and was able to quickly tackle Patrick in the snow. While the defendant was on the ground, the officer noted that Patrick was flailing his body around and twisting and turning. Patrick attempted to tuck both hands underneath him.

Due to the scuffle, the officer lost both his radio and body camera in the snow and indicated that at some point, he felt Patrick reaching for something on his duty belt.

Patrick reportedly continued to resist but was eventually secured.

When the officer searched the vehicle and the book bag he reportedly found a black pistol with an extended magazine and a bag with marijuana.

The firearm was reportedly a Glock Gen4 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a bullet in the chamber and 16 bullets inside the magazine.

The officer investigating Patrick determined that Patrick was a convicted felon out of Illinois and was also out on bond for an open misdemeanor case in Kenosha County.

On Aug. 13, 2021, the Patrick posted a $300 cash bail and agreed as part of his bond conditions not to commit any additional crimes. The bond in that obstructing case was revoked and increased to $500 for a total bond of $15,500.