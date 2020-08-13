Christmas incident lands man in prison

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An attempted Christmas Day theft that ended in a fight with a knife has earned a 57-year-old Kenosha man a 15-month prison sentence.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner levied that term Tuesday against Cary E. Quandt, who pleaded guilty to three of the six criminal charges filed against him last December.

According to an agreement announced in June, Quandt pleaded guilty to two felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon were dismissed and read in.

Wagner sentenced Quandt to three years, three months in prison, including 15 months of initial confinement. The prison term will be followed by two years of extended supervision.

Quandt was given credit for 231 days he’s spent in custody in the Kenosha County Jail. He also was placed on probation for two years and sentenced to nine months in jail, which will run concurrently to the prison term.

The maximum penalty for each of the felonies was a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.