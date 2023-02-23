Chrystul Kizer, who faces a 2018 homicide charge for the death of a Kenosha man being investigated for sex trafficking, was back in a Kenosha County courtroom Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing.

Kizer, of Milwaukee, faces first-degree intentional homicide for the June 2018 death of Randall Volar, a 34-year-old Kenosha man who prosecutors admit had been preying on Kizer and other underage girls. Volar had also been under investigation for producing child pornography and sexual abuse.

Kizer, now 22, was 17 at the time she was charged and is accused of shooting Volar in the head twice and then setting his house at 7732 14th Ave. on fire. She then allegedly fled in his car.

Kizer appeared briefly with attorneys Jennifer Bias, Helmi Hamad and Gregory Holdahl before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk on Thursday. District Attorney Michael Graveley and assistant district attorney Zachary Brost appeared for the state.

Both sides requested Wilk adjourn Thursday's hearing to allow for the "narrowing of the issues," as well as thorough review by Wilk of the more than 90 minute interrogation video of Kizer by police. The defense wants the video suppressed and not shown to a jury during trial. The prosecution wants the video admitted.

Wilk granted their request and set a motion hearing for June 15, where he will rule on the video.

Ongoing case

Last year, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled that Kizer would be able to use “an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result” of having been trafficked at her upcoming trial.

As the Supreme Court’s majority decision, penned by Justice Rebecca Dallet, noted: “Unlike many crimes, which occur at discrete points in time, human trafficking can trap victims in a cycle of seemingly inescapable abuse that can continue for months or even years."

"For that reason, even an offense that is unforeseeable or that does not occur immediately after a trafficking offense is committed can be a direct result of the trafficking offense, so long as there is still the necessary logical connection between the offense and the trafficking," Dallet wrote.

At question is a lack of clarity in state law.

Under a state law passed in 2008, victims of sex trafficking are immune from prosecution from crimes they themselves may have “committed as a direct result” of having been trafficked.

The decision does not protect someone who has been a victim of trafficking from all prosecution.

As Dallet wrote in the majority opinion: “It is not enough to say simply that because the defendant is a victim of human trafficking, any offense they commit subsequently must be a direct result of the trafficking. The offense must bear a logical, causal connection to the underlying trafficking offense; it must be a direct result of the trafficking. Thus, our interpretation does not create ... blanket immunity for victims of human trafficking.”

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office argued this protection cannot be stretched to include a defense against killing the trafficker themself, while those defending Kizer maintain it can be because the laws on the books have no restrictions on what crimes can be included.

Since June Kizer has been out of custody on a $400,000 cash bond raised by activists. Kizer faces life in prison for the homicide charge.

She also faces four other felonies of taking and driving a vehicle without consent, arson of a building without the owner's consent, felony bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Graveley has maintained his charging decision is not based on public opinion or politics and has asked people to reserve judgment until facts are presented at trial.

A trial date has not been set.

IN PHOTOS: Chrystul Kizer makes court appearance in June 2021 Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court Kizer Court