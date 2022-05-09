Chrystul Kizer case in 2018 Kenosha homicide delayed again in Kenosha County Circuit Court

The high-profile case of Chrystul Kizer, the woman facing a 2018 homicide charge for the death of a Kenosha man who was under investigation for sex trafficking, has once again been delayed.

A status conference scheduled for Friday has been postponed until July because the Wisconsin Supreme Court has not yet ruled on whether Kizer's killing of Randall Volar III was justified.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is reviewing an appellate court decision that opened the door for Kizer to use an affirmative defense against the murder charge.

Kizer, of Milwaukee, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide for the June 2018 death of Volar, a 34-year-old Kenosha man who prosecutors admit had been preying on Kizer and other underage girls. Kizer, now 22, was 17 at the time she was charged, accused of shooting Volar in the head, then setting his house on fire.

Prosecutors have argued that Kizer’s motive in killing Volar was theft. Her supporters, however, contend Kizer was defending herself from a sex trafficker, and her attorneys hope to use an affirmative defense included in state statute for victims of sex trafficking.

Whether her defense team will be allowed to pursue that line of defense is the subject of the Wisconsin Supreme Court review. The affirmative defense has never been used in a homicide case in the state.

Kenosha County Judge David Wilk previously ruled that Kizer could not use the affirmative defense in a homicide case.

However, the District II Court of Appeals overturned Wilk, ruling that Kizer may be able to use the defense if she is able to show her actions were a direct result of the trafficking she experienced. At trial, the defense, if allowed, would be similar to a self-defense argument. Prosecutors are appealing the ruling.

While the appeals of the affirmative defense issue are pending, the prosecution has been on hold, and no trial date has been set.

Kizer is facing life in prison.

Man was under investigation

At the time of his death, Volar was under investigation for sex trafficking underage girls.

Kenosha Police had served a warrant on Volar’s home and seized electronics that showed he had taken video of himself having sex with minors, including Kizer. Volar had been arrested during the investigation, but he was released as detectives continued to work on the case.

Kizer allegedly met Volar through an advertisement on Backpage, a now-defunct website for sex marketing. She has alleged that Volar sexually abused her and was trafficking her to other men. Prosecutors have acknowledged in court that Volar was sexually abusing teenage girls and would likely have been charged with child sex assault had he not been killed.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley argued in earlier court appearances that Kizer’s motivation in allegedly shooting Volar was theft and was not related to trafficking.

Prosecutors allege Kizer shot Volar before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing to Milwaukee in his car on June 5, 2018.

Kizer has been free on bond since June 2020 after the Chicago Community Bond Fund, with help from other supporters, posted her $400,000 bond.

Await ruling

On Monday, Graveley told the Kenosha News he expects a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the near future.

"I expect it to come in the upcoming weeks but I do not have anything firm," Graveley said.

According to court documents, Kizer initially denied killing Volar but later told detectives she shot him because “she had gotten upset and she was tired of him touching her.”

The case has gained widespread attention, with nearly 1.5 million people signing an online petition calling for charges against her to be dropped. Celebrities and activists have also called for the case to be dropped.

Gravely, however, said he will continue prosecuting the case against Kizer.

"I have expressed a number of times in court that I believe that this is a homicide and I have no reservations proceeding as a homicide based on the facts that I know to exist in the case," Gravely said.

"There are a lot of well-meaning people who are expressing opinions about this case based on the information available to them. Remember that the prosecutors are not allowed to argue the facts of the case within the media or any in public realm, which of course means that the information out there is information provided by folks who don't have the restrictions lawyers do. ... No defense attorneys are out arguing the facts of case out in the public realm, either. "

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.