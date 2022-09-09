Chrystul Kizer makes appearance in Kenosha court for status conference in 2018 homicide case

The woman facing a 2018 homicide charge for the death of a Kenosha man being investigated for sex trafficking was back in a Kenosha County courtroom Friday.

Chrystul Kizer, of Milwaukee, faces first-degree intentional homicide for the June 2018 death of Randall Volar, a 34-year-old Kenosha man who prosecutors admit had been preying on Kizer and other underage girls.

Kizer, now 22, was 17 at the time she was charged and is accused of shooting Volar in the head and then setting his house on fire.

Kizer appeared briefly with attorneys Greg Holdahl, Helmi Hamad and Jennifer Bias before Judge David Wilk on Friday. District Attorney Michael Graveley and assistant district attorney Zachary Brost appeared on behalf of the state.

Both parties requested an evidentiary motion hearing, which is scheduled for January.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Kizer so she will be able to use “an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result” of having been trafficked at her upcoming trial.

As the Supreme Court’s majority decision, penned by Justice Rebecca Dallet, noted: “Unlike many crimes, which occur at discrete points in time, human trafficking can trap victims in a cycle of seemingly inescapable abuse that can continue for months or even years. For that reason, even an offense that is unforeseeable or that does not occur immediately after a trafficking offense is committed can be a direct result of the trafficking offense, so long as there is still the necessary logical connection between the offense and the trafficking.”

At question is a lack of clarity in state law.

Under a state law passed in 2008, victims of sex trafficking are immune from prosecution from crimes they themselves may have “committed as a direct result” of having been trafficked.

The decision does not protect someone who has been a victim of trafficking from all prosecution.

As Dallet wrote in the majority opinion: “It is not enough to say simply that because the defendant is a victim of human trafficking, any offense they commit subsequently must be a direct result of the trafficking. The offense must bear a logical, causal connection to the underlying trafficking offense; it must be a direct result of the trafficking. Thus, our interpretation does not create ... blanket immunity for victims of human trafficking.”

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office argued this protection cannot be stretched to include a defense against killing the trafficker themselves, while those defending Kizer say it can be because the laws on the books have no restrictions on what crimes can be included.