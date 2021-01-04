City and county of Kenosha face $20M in damage claims related to Rittenhouse shootings

The city and county of Kenosha could be held liable for up to $20 million in damages connected to the Aug. 25 shooting of two men, one fatally, according to claim notices filed in December.

The parents of Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, who was killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, who was wounded, have served $10 million claim notices with both the city and county. Joseph Cardamone III, Kenosha County corporate counsel, said the family of a third man, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, also fatally shot, has not yet filed a claim.

All three men were shot during civil unrest in Downtown Kenosha on Aug. 25, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a White police officer on Aug. 23. Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Ill., has been arrested and charged in the shootings.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Huber, first-degree reckless homicide for killing Rosenbaum and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Grosskreutz. He is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety for firing his weapon in the direction of others on the crowded street, and with a being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon. He has also been cited for violating curfew.

Those named in the claim