City, county ballot recounts from last week's spring election set for Wednesday, Thursday

Election canvassers for the City of Kenosha, Kenosha County and Randall School will conduct ballot recounts in several races this week stemming from last week's spring election.

Any candidate for public office who loses by less than 10 votes can request a recount, with no fee required.

In the city, the recount of ballots cast in the District 12 aldermanic race was triggered by a request made by candidate Erick Hansen, who tallied just three votes less (208) than challenger Ruth Dyson (205) last week.

The recount will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., in Room 202. Canvassers for the city are clerk Deb Gimler, Laura Adams and Shannon Zastoupil.

District 12 takes in part of the south side of the city, sitting largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 26th Avenue and west of 14th Avenue.

County Clerk Regi Bachochin, meanwhile, has received one recount request thus far and said she is anticipating more by the 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday. Three County Supervisor races were decided by less than 10 votes.

As of Tuesday, Guida Brown, a candidate in the District 11 race, had requested a recount. Brown garnered 608 votes, while challenger Zach Stock earned 615, according to the initial results.

The District 8 and District 9 County Supervisor races are also eligible for a free recount, should the aggrieved candidate request one. In the District 8 race, incumbent Zach Rodriguez tallied 369 votes last week, while challenger Alyssa Williams bested him by just two votes. In the District 9 race, incumbent Supervisor John O’Day edged challenger Daniel Nyberg by an initial vote of 818 to 809, respectively.

The county recount will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Public Hearing Room at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol.

Bachochin said she asked an additional representative from each political party to be present. One representative from each party is already a sitting member of the Board of Canvassers for the county.

Conducting the recount will be: Matt Augustine (R), Mary Magdalen Moser (R), Ann Wilson (D), Mary Kubicki (D), Bachochin, Chief Deputy Clerk Michelle Nelson and Deputy County Clerk Alyssa Padjen.

The last time a recount took place at the county level was in the 2016 Presidential election. It was an ordered hand recount.

Randall School Clerk Natalie Borowski also confirmed Tuesday that the Board of Canvassers for the district will conduct a recount at the request of candidate Meredith Kurtzweil, who trailed candidate Jeffrey Swanson by just one vote on election day.

A time and date has yet to be set for that recount. Per state statute, the recount is to be held no later than 9 a.m. on the day following the last day for filing the recount petition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.