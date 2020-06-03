City shootout leads to charges, injury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A heavy exchange of gunfire that led to a woman getting shot last week ended with several criminal charges filed against two North Chicago, Ill., men.

And this week, arrest warrants were issued for both.

Delwin L. Hodge, 22, faces five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and a felony charge of possession of a firearm by an out-state felon.

If convicted of all charges, Hodge faces 1321⁄2 years in prison and a total fine of $150,000.

Also charged is Bernard A. Hodges, 26, who faces three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, one felony count of attempted first-degree homicide and one felony count of possession of a firearm by an out-state felon.

Hodges faces a maximum prison term of 1071⁄2 years and a total fine of $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha police were dispatched to Moe Moe’s Supermarket, 1916 52nd St., where they learned a female had been shot and was at Froedtert South Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.