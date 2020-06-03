You are the owner of this article.
City shootout leads to charges, injury
A heavy exchange of gunfire that led to a woman getting shot last week ended with several criminal charges filed against two North Chicago, Ill., men.

And this week, arrest warrants were issued for both.

Delwin L. Hodge, 22, faces five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and a felony charge of possession of a firearm by an out-state felon.

If convicted of all charges, Hodge faces 1321⁄2 years in prison and a total fine of $150,000.

Also charged is Bernard A. Hodges, 26, who faces three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, one felony count of attempted first-degree homicide and one felony count of possession of a firearm by an out-state felon.

Hodges faces a maximum prison term of 1071⁄2 years and a total fine of $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha police were dispatched to Moe Moe’s Supermarket, 1916 52nd St., where they learned a female had been shot and was at Froedtert South Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman stated she had observed males arguing near the front of the store, and as she started to walk away, heard gunfire from “all over.” She stated she tried to get back to her vehicle, but was shot before she could get there.

Police found approximately 44 fired cartridge casings in and around the area of the store parking lot. Officers also stated they found several different calibers, including ammunition commonly used in AK-style pistols and rifles.

Surveillance video and the location of the casings appeared to show several shooters, the complaint states.

Police determined through their investigation that Hodges fired at Hodge first, who then returned fire at Hodges, who was in a vehicle. The complaint states there were several vehicles and individuals in the parking lot at the time.

Both men are convicted felons in Illinois. Hodges was convicted of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in 2011 in Lake County, while Hodge has a 2018 conviction for aggravated robbery, also in Lake County.

