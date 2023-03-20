The trial of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside his Wood Creek apartment and then hiding his body in 2020 is nearing its completion.

Zachariah Anderson's defense team rested their case Monday and Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder provided jurors with instructions. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday morning.

The trial, which has sparked headlines across the nation, is now in its fourth week. The jury of 12 is expected to begin deliberating Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson, 42, opted not to take the stand in his defense on Monday based on advice from his attorneys.

"As far as testifying is concerned, I think they were very clear with me about that," Anderson said. "I think we're already basically on the same page."

Anderson is facing numerous criminal charges, the most serious being first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and stalking.

Anderson is accused of killing 40-year-old Gutierrez with blunt force on the evening of May 17, 2020, inside Gutierrez’s first-floor apartment on Kenosha’s north side. Prosecutors allege Anderson killed him because he was deeply upset that Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children.

Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the floor, door and furniture. She called 911 after arriving on the scene.

There are no security cameras at the apartment complex.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered. His friends and family have not heard from him in nearly three years and his credit cards have not been used. Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his apartment. Gutierrez's friends and family testified in the trial that Gutierrez was a devoted father who would never abandon his loved ones or his commitments.

Beacham testified earlier in the trial that she had been trying to reach Gutierrez by phone before driving to his apartment out of deep concern for his well-being and the status of their relationship.

Kenosha Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez.

Prosecutors allege Anderson used his work van to move Gutierrez’s body from his apartment.

After investigators executed a search warrant on Anderson’s residence and property they reportedly found a still-smoldering fire pit where Anderson’s jean buttons, underwear and possible remnants of steel-toed boots, which he is accuse of wearing while allegedly killing Gutierrez.

When investigators searched Anderson’s work van they reportedly found missing carpet, bleach stains and a speck of a rust colored substance that tested positive for Gutierrez’s DNA.

The prosecution is led by District Attorney Michael Graveley who throughout the trial has argued Anderson killed Gutierrez out of jealousy and an obsession over his ex-girlfriend.

Defense attorney Nicole Muller has argued Kenosha Police failed to look at other possible suspects from the start of their investigation and prematurely zeroed in on Anderson based on claims made by Beacham.

As he has throughout the trial, Schroeder directed the jurors — eight women and five men, including one alternate — to avoid consuming media about the case or talking about it.

Schroeder also asked the jury to examine the evidence with the "utmost care and caution" and to act with "judgement, reason and prudence."