Community meeting called for Wednesday regarding proposed placement of sex offenders at Camp Lake

SALEM LAKES — The court ordered placement of two violent sex offenders in the Camp Lake neighborhood is within 1,500 feet of seven parks, making in an unsuitable location, said Salem Lakes Village Administrator Mike Murdoch.
“We are 100 percent against this,” Murdock said, adding it is against both village and state sex offender placement proximity rules. “For the safety of the community, it is a bad spot.”
A map with a 1,500-foot radius around the address, 27356 Camp Lake Road, clearly shows the locations of the parks, Murdock said.
A quick cell phone map search also shows it is less than one mile — a 15-minute walk and four-minute bike ride — from Salvation Army Camp Wonderland.
Information shared via social media over the weekend by residents urged community members to contact state representatives and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth in an effort to stop the placement.
Murdock said he also received more than a dozen phone calls from concerned residents.
As a result, the upcoming release is the subject of a community meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Highway Department building, 1252 254th Court, just off Highway C (Wilmot Road) in the Trevor area of the village.
Sheriff Beth said he will be at the meeting.
“I am going to be there to answer questions on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department,” Beth said.
About the offenders
The sex offenders scheduled for release are Dale H. Peshek, 48, and Brian T. Threlkeld, 39. Peshek was convicted in 1998 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 1997, and with child enticement involving the same boy in 1995.
Threlkeld was convicted in 2000 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, and, according to archival news reports, admitted to assaulting others.
Both Peshek and Brian Threlkeld were found to be “sexually violent persons” by the court under Chapter 980 of state statutes. To be declared as such, the state has the burden of proving the person meets the following three criteria: has been convicted of a sexually violent offense; has a mental disorder that predisposes the person to engage in acts of sexual violence; and is likely to engage in more acts of sexual violence as a result of the disorder.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which handled the petition to declare Peshek sexually violent, Peshek also committed sexual assaults of younger children in 1986 and 1988 when he was a juvenile.
The county is mandated by law to find a location for placement of Peshek and Threlkeld upon their release, set for June 1.
“In the immediate cases, the two sex offenders involved are Kenosha County residents and the courts have approved both individuals for supervised release,” reads a statement from the Kenosha County corporation counsel regarding the placements.
Based on the information provided by the Sheriff’s Department and according to the release from corporation counsel, the circuit court judges handling the cases approved the placements at the Camp Lake address in question and ordered the release of both individuals.
It was unclear as of Tuesday how the proximity of the residence to numerous parks and the campground was not immediately evident.
“Once the suitability of this residence for possible release was raised, the Sheriff’s Department was asked to review the property more fully,” the statement reads. “It did so and reported that the residence met all the statutory requirements, thereby making the residence eligible for the supervised release of these individuals.”
Additional information comes to light
Since that time, more information about the location of the home in relationship to area parks where children congregate has been provided to the county.
“Additional information was brought to the county’s attention this week, calling into question the initial suitability determination,” the statement reads. “Specifically, the county was advised that a park may be within 1,500 feet of this residence.”
The new information has been reviewed and a new report has been generated and provided to the courts, the judges for which will determine how to proceed and whether the placement orders will be reconsidered.
“Importantly, the county’s role in this process is not to approve either the supervised release itself or the ultimate location where individuals who are released are placed,” the statement reads. “The county is statutorily required to provide the State and the courts with suggested locations in the county which appear to meet the necessary criteria for release. The State and the court ultimately determine if the residence is suitable and the court enters the appropriate orders.”