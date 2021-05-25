Community meeting called for Wednesday regarding proposed placement of sex offenders at Camp Lake

“I am going to be there to answer questions on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department,” Beth said.

About the offenders

The sex offenders scheduled for release are Dale H. Peshek, 48, and Brian T. Threlkeld, 39. Peshek was convicted in 1998 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 1997, and with child enticement involving the same boy in 1995.

Threlkeld was convicted in 2000 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, and, according to archival news reports, admitted to assaulting others.

Both Peshek and Brian Threlkeld were found to be “sexually violent persons” by the court under Chapter 980 of state statutes. To be declared as such, the state has the burden of proving the person meets the following three criteria: has been convicted of a sexually violent offense; has a mental disorder that predisposes the person to engage in acts of sexual violence; and is likely to engage in more acts of sexual violence as a result of the disorder.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which handled the petition to declare Peshek sexually violent, Peshek also committed sexual assaults of younger children in 1986 and 1988 when he was a juvenile.