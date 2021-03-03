COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION: Sex offender moving to Pleasant Prairie

A convicted sex offender will be moving to the Village of Pleasant Prairie after his release from prison.

Austin J. Szczodrowski, 25, is planning to relocate to the 11200 block of Green Bay Road, according to a press release issued by the Police Department.

Szczodrowski, who is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with green eyes and blond hair, was convicted of possession of child pornography. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

In addition, he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with any of his victims and is not to consume drugs. Szczodrowski, a former Carthage student who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison, must register face-to-face with the Police Department and comply with standard sex offender rules from his parole agent.

