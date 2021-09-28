COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION: Two convicted sex offenders to be released to reside in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Two convicted sexual offenders will move to the village after their release from prison, according to village authorities in a news release.

Robert F. Frankfourth III, 38, and James D. Griffin, 56, will both move to a residence in the 11200 block of Old Green Bay Road.

Frankfourth’s related offenses include first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest with a child, according to a Pleasant Prairie Police Department news release issued by the village. Frankfourth is a white male who stands five feet, four inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

Griffin’s related offenses include first-degree sexual assault, obstructing an officer, bail jumping, armed robbery, robbery with use of force and battery by prisoners. Griffin is a Black male, who stands five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair that is shaved and also balding.

Both men are lifetime registrants of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and both will be electronically monitored. They are also to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of their offenses and are not to consume drugs, according to conditions of their release.