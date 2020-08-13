Competency hearing ordered in stabbing case

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just eight days after he was found competent to proceed, the case against a 30-year-old Kenosha man accused in a July 10 stabbing changed course Tuesday morning.

The attorney for Chace A. Holst, who faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, said in a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court that she plans to enter a plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect for her client.

Holst, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, will return to court Oct. 6 at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

Defense attorney Erin J. Preston asked Commissioner Loren Keating on Tuesday to order a competency evaluation for her client.

Keating said he believed the evaluation can be completed in time for the Oct. 6 hearing, but if not, the schedule can be adjusted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Holst is charged in the stabbing of Cleveland Carr, 61, who was at his home that he shares with about 10 other people in the 1800 block of 67th Street. Carr said he was walking through the kitchen when he was grabbed and had his head slammed against the refrigerator by Holst.