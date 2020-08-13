Competency hearing ordered in stabbing case

Just eight days after he was found competent to proceed, the case against a 30-year-old Kenosha man accused in a July 10 stabbing changed course Tuesday morning.
The attorney for Chace A. Holst, who faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, said in a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court that she plans to enter a plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect for her client.
Holst, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, will return to court Oct. 6 at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
Defense attorney Erin J. Preston asked Commissioner Loren Keating on Tuesday to order a competency evaluation for her client.
Keating said he believed the evaluation can be completed in time for the Oct. 6 hearing, but if not, the schedule can be adjusted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Holst is charged in the stabbing of Cleveland Carr, 61, who was at his home that he shares with about 10 other people in the 1800 block of 67th Street. Carr said he was walking through the kitchen when he was grabbed and had his head slammed against the refrigerator by Holst.
The defendant also allegedly used a racial slur before he used a box cutter to cut Carr from under his right ear across his throat.
One of the responding officers described seeing “the entire right side of Cleveland’s neck was exposed and heavily bleeding ... as Cleveland spoke, officer (Javier) Vega could see his windpipe vibrating.”
The complaint also states that Holst admitted he tried to cut Carr’s throat because he believed the victim was spreading false rumors about him “and that he thought it was a racial thing because he is white and Cleveland is black. The defendant thought Cleveland might be ganging up on him with the black people.”
Carr was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he received a blood transfusion and needed nearly 100 stitches to close the wound in his neck.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.