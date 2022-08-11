Complaint details roles of two Minnesota men in 2020 Kenosha unrest including arson and other crimes

Federal prosecutors have charged two Minnesota men for allegedly participating in arsons and looting in Kenosha in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

It offers a detailed glimpse into what occurred inside some of the looted stores, and how such alleged criminals were organized.

The two most recent defendants join a handful of others already charged with serious crimes committed here after driving to Kenosha from the Twin Cities in a coordinated group, according to court records.

Anthony Clay, 24, and Antoine Eubanks, 30, each face the charge of conspiring to defraud the United States, among other things. Some of their co-conspirators have already been charged with criminal offenses.

Clay and Eubanks were charged in a sealed complaint in April. They were indicted Tuesday and the complaint was unsealed.

The 29-page complaint by U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Milwaukee special agent Rick Hankins details their alleged crimes during the Kenosha unrest. It also details the alleged crimes of their co-conspirators.

Clay and Eubanks, along with Allen King, David Garner, Kevin Martinez and others allegedly drove to Kenosha from Minnesota on Aug. 24, the day after Downtown Kenosha experienced unprecedented chaos and violence over the Blake shooting.

Charlie’s Bar incident

On Aug. 26 , ATF and the Kenosha Police Department initiated a fire scene investigation at Charlie’s 10th Hole bar, 3805 22nd Ave. Investigators located two areas of separate fire damage, one on the outside of the building and one on the inside. The ATF determined both fires were “incendiary” in nature, according to the complaint.

As part of their investigation, law enforcement collected hours of surveillance videos from multiple locations.

Late Aug. 24, a male believed to be Garner was observed using an apparent ignitable liquid to set fire to the north exterior of the bar. A few minutes later, a male believed to be King is seen standing next to Garner holding an object that Garner pours liquid on. Soon after, surveillance cameras captured an illumination near the front window at the bar with King appearing near it, according to the complaint.

Interior cameras at the bar reportedly captured images of a flaming object flying through the air from the direction of the front window and landing behind the bar. The male believed to be King, along with others in his group, subsequently fled westbound across 22nd Avenue toward a CVS located at 3726 22nd Ave.

CVS store

Approximately 14 people unlawfully entered a closed CVS store around 11:30 p.m. that night. The unlawful intruders allegedly included King, Martinez, Garner, Clay and Eubanks.

Kenosha Police responded to the CVS burglary and observed the bottom half of CVS’s glass sliding doors were shattered and entered the building to check for subjects. Officers reportedly located a silver hammer with a black handle and a flathead screwdriver with a black-and-red handle in the immediate area. Officers noted that cash drawers and pill bottles were strewn across the floor, and the store was in disarray.

The pharmacy section of the CVS had hundreds of pill bottles strewn across the floor, one shelf of medication was tipped over, and the medication refrigerators were opened. CVS pharmacy completed an inventory and found that about $1,250 of controlled substances and $10,825 of non-controlled substances were missing from the store.

A man identified as “JM” was charged with burglary. JM reportedly acknowledged that he had traveled with the group of people from the Twin Cities on August 24 to participate in “the riots” and tied King, Eubanks and Martinez to the burglary.

Citgo gas station

The Citgo gas station located at 2710 Roosevelt Road was also burglarized during the early morning hours of Aug. 25.

The glass of the Citgo’s front windows and door were broken and surveillance video captured multiple people entering the gas station and looting.

Shortly thereafter, a dark SUV approached the gas station and a man believed to be King exited the vehicle, with another individual believed to be Eubanks. King reportedly entered the store, possessing what appears to be a handgun.

At one point King took a shooting stance with both hands on the suspected handgun and aimed it at the office/cashier booth door, according to the complaint.

Shortly thereafter most of the other people inside the store quickly exited the store.

After he placed the handgun in his front pocket, King then reportedly attempted to open the sliding windows to the cashier booth. At about this same time, Eubanks allegedly entered the gas station. Both males subsequently began working together to force open the cashier window.

By around 12:25 a.m., King had exited the cashier booth with a metal garbage can containing cigarettes..

At approximately 1 a.m., a man believed to be Martinez entered the gas station. Martinez allegedly jumped onto the counter and entered the cashier booth. After he jumped into the cashier booth, Martinez assisted in collecting cigarettes. The Citgo gas station surveillance system also captured images of the male believed to be Eubanks collecting items, including cigarettes and lottery tickets, and removing those items from the store.

Facebook evidence

Law enforcement was eventually able to identify and obtain records of Facebook accounts maintained by Eubanks, Clay, King, Garner and Martinez.

In one Facebook post, created on the date of the suspected arson, King reportedly indicated that he, Garner and Martinez were on a “money mission.”

King’s next Facebook post was a video on his timeline at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 24 in which he announced that he and his group were in Kenosha. King himself is depicted wearing a red shirt and a covering over his head and face, consistent with his appearance during the arsons at Charlie’s 10th Hole bar.

Later that same day, King reportedly sent photos with listed prices for items believed to be stolen from Kenosha, according to the complaint.

Garner was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021. When questioned by investigators, Garner reportedly said they were just protesting when they first arrived, but that King started “breaking stuff,” and broke into car dealerships to try to steal cars. He also stated King started some fires with a flammable liquid he got from white men dressed as “freedom fighters” and who carried guns and were dressed like soldiers.