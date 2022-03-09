Convicted felon faces gun possession charge; preliminary hearing Thursday morning

A 42-year-old Kenosha man with a felony drug possession charge on his record faces a new felony charge after his arrest last month.

Christopher M. Box of the 900 block of 46th Street is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, which carries a total maximum possible prison sentence of 6.5 years, plus seven years extended supervision and a fine of $35,000.

Box, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond, is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer stopped Box’s vehicle in the 4000 block of 14th Avenue on Feb. 12 because it didn’t have a front license plate. When the officer contacted the defendant, he observed a small foil packet in plain view on the top of the vehicle’s center console.

That packet later tested positive for the presence of amphetamines, the complaint states.

When police spoke to Box, he admitted to having a .25-caliber firearm in his residence. He gave police permission to search, and they recovered a loaded pistol on his bed.

Court records show Box was convicted in 2013 of possession of narcotic drugs in Kenosha County. He also has a pending misdemeanor case in Kenosha County and was free on a $1,000 cash bond at the time of his arrest.

