Convicted felon faces gun possession, drug charges following crash probe in Wheatland

A 33-year-old Neenah man, previously convicted of a felony, was charged this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court after he was found with a handgun in his vehicle during an accident investigation in Wheatland.

Emmanuel Odell Grant Jr., of the 1500 block of Collins Street, is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Feb. 1, for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

He also faces two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The gun possession charge carries a possible maximum prison term of five years, plus five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. The narcotics charges each carry a possible 18 months in prison, plus two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Highways 83 and 50 at 8:17 a.m. on Jan. 13, after a caller advised a grey Lexus Sedan had slid into a traffic standard, which was blocking a lane of traffic. Grant had pulled his vehicle into the parking lot of the Wheatland Convenience Center, 33703 59th St., and had heavy front-end damage.

Police found Grant inside the store and he denied being in an accident. The officer also detected a strong odor of intoxicants, observed that his speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Grant told police he was with another male who was driving, but couldn't provide details about that person, the complaint states.

Grant, who also was cited for his first drunken driving offense, eventually admitted he was driving. He said he was westbound on Highway 50 and lost control because of snowy road conditions. He told police he had been drinking at a function in Appleton "two to three hours" before the crash.

Police found a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber handgun between the driver's seat and center console, along with multiple empty alcohol bottles and pill bottles that contained 38 pills that later were determined to be adderall, a Schedule II drug. The pills also tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, the complaint states.

Court records show that Grant was convicted of escape in November of 2020 in Walworth County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.