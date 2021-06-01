Convicted murderer Edward Pendleton argues he is innocent, asks for new attorney

On the day he was scheduled to be sentenced, Edward Pendleton Jr. — convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a jury — instead fired his attorney and continued to insist he is innocent.

“I take it very offensive to be charged with this. I am not a murderer,” Pendleton said. “From day one in this case, I was railroaded.”

Pendleton, 59, was convicted March 12 of killing 42-year-old Marlon Allen of Kenosha in what prosecutors argued was a botched drug robbery. Allen was killed in the second-floor hallway of his apartment building, 3514 50th Street, shot to death with his own gun.

On Tuesday, as the sentencing hearing began, defense attorney Terry Rose told Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder that Pendleton wanted him to withdraw as counsel and that he wanted to represent himself at the hearing. Schroeder stated that Pendleton had sent him a letter indicating that he felt Rose did not adequately represent him at trial.

Asked by Schroeder what he would like to do, Pendleton continued to argue that he was innocent. He said he believed other people who were in the apartment building were involved in Allen’s killing and that Rose did not present information at trial that he felt should have been presented. Rose disputed Pendleton's arguments about his defense.