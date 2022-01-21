Convicted of three Somers House homicides, Rakayo Vinson pleas to charges in jailhouse fight

The man convicted last week of the triple homicide last April at Somers House was back in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.
This time, there was a lot less drama, but Rakayo Vinson, 25, who faces three mandatory life sentences when he's sentenced March 28, also made another attempt to remove his attorney.
Vinson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and violating county institution laws, while a felony count of battery by a prisoner was dismissed. The charges stem from a fight last Oct. 9 between Vinson and Kevin Washington, 26.
Washington, who is being held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail in other cases, is charged with the same three counts as Vinson. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 4, for a status hearing before Judge Gerad Dougvillo.
Dougvillo on Thursday accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Vinson to 60 days in jail on the disorderly conduct charge and 30 days on the second misdemeanor, to run concurrently. Vinson will be given credit for time served in that case.
Vinson and Washington were charged after deputies began investigating after Washington needed stitches in his tongue. Washington told hospital personnel he bit his tongue during a fight on his unit.
According to the criminal complaint, Washington said that Vinson told another inmate he was "the guy from the Somers House shooting where three people were killed" and ordered the man off the unit. He then told Washington to leave as well and accused him of being in a gang.
Washington said he punched Vinson in response, and that the two fought in a day room and a cell.
As Dougvillo questioned Vinson about the plea, the defendant again requested a change in attorney — he made several requests during his homicide trial, which eventually led Judge Bruce Schroeder to have him removed from the courtroom before he rehired Bielski and returned to finish the proceedings.
Vinson asked Dougvillo if this was the "perfect" time to make a change.
"There's not necessarily a perfect time to make such a request," Dougvillo said. "I'm not going to say whether the court is going to grant that or not."
Vinson eventually completed Dougvillo's questions and the hearing ended without any further discussion on the matter.
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022.
The verdict came less than two hours after the prosecution and defense rested their cases in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25.
