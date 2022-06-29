Convicted sex offender charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

A convicted sex offender is facing numerous possession of child pornography charges.

Karl D. Mackay, of Bristol, was charged Wednesday with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography as a repeater in Kenosha County Circuit Court. If convicted, he faces decades in prison.

Mackay, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2010, and in 2011 was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision. In the 2010 case, two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 were dismissed but read-in.

Investigation began with theft complaint

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a theft complaint on May 21 after a man reported to deputies that some personal property he had stored at a residence in Bristol was missing. The man did not reside at the residence but reportedly made arrangements with one of the residents identified as Mackay to have his property stored in a detached garage there.

While investigating the theft, a deputy made contact with Mackay at the residence as he was emerging from the basement bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. The deputy determined Mackay had taken the man’s property and sold them without the man’s permission to his roommates and arrested Mackay at the residence.

Two days later, the deputy again made contact with the man who allegedly had his belongings stolen by Mackay. After law enforcement cleared the scene, Mackay’s roommates reportedly began helping the man look for his remaining missing belongings in Mackay’s bedroom in the basement.

While looking for one of the man’s computer cords, a Samsung 512 Evo Pro micro SD card was reportedly located in a drawer under Mackay’s computer.

The SD card reportedly contained disturbing images and it was handed over to law enforcement for investigation.

On June 13, a Sheriff’s department detective obtained a search warrant for the contents of the SD card. Upon opening the SD card, the detective observed a folder that contained subfolders organizing more than 1,000 images and videos of underage girls. Several video files appeared to be “very severe and disturbing depictions of child pornography.”

Mackay’s initial appearance at Kenosha Intake Court was set for Wednesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.