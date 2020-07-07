Council denies cabaret license to bar following gunfire incident

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha City Council members denied a license for live entertainment to a local tavern following a fight involving gunfire late last month.

The council voted 16-0 Monday night denying a probationary cabaret license to Duke’s Country Saloon, 2314 18th St. The application was initially recommended for approval on the published agenda, necessitating the council to first vote down the recommendation before voting to deny.

On June 27, Kenosha police officers were called to the tavern at 1:10 a.m. to respond to a large fight with reports of shots being fired. An investigation uncovered multiple rounds had been fired and casings recovered outside the tavern. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department arrested Juan Marcello Orta Jr., 25, who was later charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities discovered a semi-automatic pistol, with casings that matched spent casings also found at the scene.

Prior to the council’s vote, City Attorney Ed Antaramian said the recommendation to deny the probationary license was based on the “shooting event” along with apparently providing live entertainment without a license.

Police Inspector Thomas Hansche said bar owners were issued a citation for operating without a cabaret license, but have yet to be convicted.