Court brief: Police still seeking Kenosha man charged in hit-and-run accident

Law enforcement is seeking a 24-year-old Kenosha man who faces three criminal charges for a drunken driving accident in October 2020 in the Town of Paris.

Court records indicate a $5,000 warrant was issued Oct. 4 for Miguel Melchor-Catalan, of the 6600 block of 19th Avenue, who is charged with felony counts of hit-and-run involving injury and driving/operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, along with a misdemeanor count of causing injury while driving under the influence.

A bail/bond forfeiture hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. The felonies carry a total possible fine of $20,000 and four years, three months in prison.

According to the complaint, the driver of a second vehicle said she was rear-ended by the defendant’s vehicle at a four-way intersection of Highway E and the southbound I-94 off-ramp. She identified Melchor-Catalan as the lone occupant and said he fled south.

Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen. Melchor-Catalan failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication.

