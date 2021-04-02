Court briefs: Bristol man faces sexual assault charges; Wadsworth man facing drug charges

Man faces fourth DUI charge
A 37-year-old Kenosha man charged with driving while intoxicated-fourth offense waived his preliminary hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Johnny D. Sanderson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He is due back in court for a final pre-trial hearing May 27.
The felony drunken driving charge carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Sanderson also is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy traveling northbound on Highway B at 7:47 a.m. observed the defendant’s vehicle suddenly swerve to the right shoulder, enter the gravel area, then abruptly swerve back to the left and almost crash into a mailbox.
Police arrested the defendant after a series of field sobriety tests. A legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication was performed at an area hospital. Results were unavailable.
Court records indicate that Sanderson has previous drunken driving convictions in 2005 and 2011 in Kenosha County and in 2018 in Lake County, Ill.
Bristol man charged with sexual assault
A 29-year-old Bristol man faces eight felony charges for an alleged sexual assault of a child.
Kevin J. Bailey is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond imposed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday.
Bailey is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. The eight felonies carry a total potential prison term of 340 years and a total fine of $400,000.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges are the result of an investigation after a woman reported to police that her son had revealed that Bailey had sexually assaulted him twice last year.
Arrest warrant issued for Illinois man
Failing to appear for a hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court led to a $50,000 arrest warrant for a 51-year-old Wadsworth, Ill., man who faces five felony drug charges.
Morris H. Parham was scheduled for jury status hearing before Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner, who forfeited his previous bond when she issued the warrant.
Parham is charged with three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin and two felony counts of manufacturing cocaine.
The defendant was arrested last March after he became a target of an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, according to the criminal complaint.
When he was taken into custody, police found 10 grams of heroin that also tested positive for fentanyl and two grams of cocaine.