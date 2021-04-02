Court briefs: Bristol man faces sexual assault charges; Wadsworth man facing drug charges

Kevin J. Bailey is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond imposed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday.

Bailey is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. The eight felonies carry a total potential prison term of 340 years and a total fine of $400,000.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges are the result of an investigation after a woman reported to police that her son had revealed that Bailey had sexually assaulted him twice last year.

Arrest warrant issued for Illinois man

Failing to appear for a hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court led to a $50,000 arrest warrant for a 51-year-old Wadsworth, Ill., man who faces five felony drug charges.

Morris H. Parham was scheduled for jury status hearing before Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner, who forfeited his previous bond when she issued the warrant.

Parham is charged with three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin and two felony counts of manufacturing cocaine.

The defendant was arrested last March after he became a target of an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, according to the criminal complaint.