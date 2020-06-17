Court briefs: Man facing charges for battery, stolen vehicle leads to felony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Felony charge filed in battery case

A 26-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of aggravated battery for allegedly beating up a family member Monday afternoon.

The felony filed against Bronson McCord carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. McCord also is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

McCord is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on July 2 at 9:15 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, police found the victim, who appeared to have three superficial cuts on her forearm from a knife, including one that was 1-1/2 inches long. The officer noted the woman, who told police she has cancer, appeared very frail; the defendant is listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds in the complaint.

McCord stated the vicim was upset with him because she didn’t think he was giving her the proper medication amounts. During an argument, he stated she cut him on the right forearm. Police observed a small, superficial cut.

Stolen vehicle leads to felony

A 17-year-old Gurnee, Ill., man faces a felony charge of driving/operating a vehicle without owner’s consent after he was clocked at 100 mph Tuesday in Pleasant Prairie.