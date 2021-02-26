Court case proceeds against man charged in stabbing deaths of father and stepmother

The criminal case against a Kenosha man accused of killing his father and stepmother will proceed after the man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Jesus Medrano III, 24, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault and child abuse.

He is alleged to have killed his father, Jesus Medrano Jr., and stepmother, Latrice Myers-Medrano, on Jan. 6, hacking and stabbing them to death with a machete after the couple stopped him from sexually assaulting a teenage family member who lived at the family home.

Three children in the family — ages 15, 14 and 10 — fled the home through a window during the early morning attack, seeking help from a neighbor. When police arrived, they found the parents dead inside the house and tracked Medrano to another home, where they found him sitting on basement stairs, still holding a machete.

After Medrano was charged, his attorney asked for a mental competency exam. At a hearing on Feb. 8, Medrano was found competent to stand trial.