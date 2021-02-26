Court case proceeds against man charged in stabbing deaths of father and stepmother

The criminal case against a Kenosha man accused of killing his father and stepmother will proceed after the man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.
Jesus Medrano III, 24, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault and child abuse.
He is alleged to have killed his father, Jesus Medrano Jr., and stepmother, Latrice Myers-Medrano, on Jan. 6, hacking and stabbing them to death with a machete after the couple stopped him from sexually assaulting a teenage family member who lived at the family home.
Three children in the family — ages 15, 14 and 10 — fled the home through a window during the early morning attack, seeking help from a neighbor. When police arrived, they found the parents dead inside the house and tracked Medrano to another home, where they found him sitting on basement stairs, still holding a machete.
After Medrano was charged, his attorney asked for a mental competency exam. At a hearing on Feb. 8, Medrano was found competent to stand trial.
On Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Medrano waived his right to a preliminary hearing, his attorney Terry Rose telling the court he will be having discussions with the prosecution about a possible plea negotiation. With the waiver, the court commissioner bound Medrano over for trial.
Medrano is next expected to appear in court March 26 for an arraignment where he will formally enter a plea on the charges.