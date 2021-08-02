Court commissioner sets $1 million bond in Thursday homicide

The two exchanged words, the witness said, and at that time, he saw Rodriguez-Rojas attempt to access a storage compartment under the driver’s seat before Ramos allegedly fired three shots at him. The witness stated he believed the first shot struck Rodriguez-Rojas because he “grabbed his side and ran away toward the rear of San Luis Grocery Store.”

“You can see the victim, literally in the context of what’s happened here, running for his life,” Graveley said in court. “One of the shots, based on the autopsy records I was able to review, was a shot through his back that appears to be the fatal shot.”

Police arrive at suspect’s home

Police responded to the defendant’s residence, where they observed him attempt to get into the passenger seat of a vehicle. When officers tried to take Ramos into custody, the complaint states he fled, and at one point, threw a handgun over a fence of a residence on 30th Avenue.

A casing found by the moped matched a casing from the firearm that was recovered by police, the complaint states. Police also searched the defendant’s vehicle and found two more shell casings that matched the one at the scene.