COURT: Man charged with delivering fentanyl; Teen charged with animal mistreatment

Kenosha man charged with delivering fentanyl
A 49-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with numerous drug-related felonies Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Darryl M. Pierce has been charged with three counts of delivering 10 grams of less of fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, a misdemeanor count of possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 6-7 Kenosha Police utilized a confidential informant to purchase cocaine that was laced with fentanyl from Pierce on three separate occasions.
Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Pierce’s residence in the 6100 block of 24th Avenue and reportedly located marijuana and drug paraphernalia at that site.
Pierce made his initial appearance Tuesday at Kenosha County Intake Court and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary heating is set for June 29.
Teen faces felony animal mistreatment
A 17-year-old Kenosha girl has been charged with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Kenosha Police responded to the Kenosha County Crisis Building on June 6 for a report of animal mistreatment reported by the teen’s relatives, according to the criminal complaint.
The teen, of the 1400 block of 16th Avenue, reportedly admitted to killing her kitten three days prior after “getting mad at it.” The kitten was reportedly cremated at an animal hospital in Paddock Lake because of the severity of its injuries.
When interviewed by investigators, the teen reportedly stated that “she was getting ready for prom in her bedroom” when the kitten “kept trying to play with her and was pawing her leg,” according to the complaint. She then allegedly stomped on it.
The teen’s grandmother also reportedly told police that the teen killed another kitten three or four years ago.
Her initial appearance was set for Tuesday at Intake Court.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 14, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason W. Johnson
Jason W. Johnson, 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), possession of THC.
Melissa A. Padilla
Melissa A. Padilla, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, threat to a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Axel Ivan Reyes
Axel Ivan Reyes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Joshua Michael Schumacher
Joshua Michael Schumacher, 7600 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor theft.
Abraham J. Scott
Abraham J. Scott, Zion, Illinois, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jessica J. Hughes
Jessica J. Hughes, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Trequan J. McGlorn
Trequan (aka Fat Folks McGlorn) J. McGlorn, 1500 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr., 1600 block of North Main Street, Racine, fail/report death (unusual circumstances).
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mateo J. Garcia
Mateo J. Garcia, 2800 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley M. Goszinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley M. Goszinski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.