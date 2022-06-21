COURT: Man charged with delivering fentanyl; Teen charged with animal mistreatment

Kenosha man charged with delivering fentanyl

A 49-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with numerous drug-related felonies Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Darryl M. Pierce has been charged with three counts of delivering 10 grams of less of fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, a misdemeanor count of possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 6-7 Kenosha Police utilized a confidential informant to purchase cocaine that was laced with fentanyl from Pierce on three separate occasions.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Pierce’s residence in the 6100 block of 24th Avenue and reportedly located marijuana and drug paraphernalia at that site.

Pierce made his initial appearance Tuesday at Kenosha County Intake Court and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary heating is set for June 29.

Teen faces felony animal mistreatment

A 17-year-old Kenosha girl has been charged with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Kenosha Police responded to the Kenosha County Crisis Building on June 6 for a report of animal mistreatment reported by the teen’s relatives, according to the criminal complaint.

The teen, of the 1400 block of 16th Avenue, reportedly admitted to killing her kitten three days prior after “getting mad at it.” The kitten was reportedly cremated at an animal hospital in Paddock Lake because of the severity of its injuries.

When interviewed by investigators, the teen reportedly stated that “she was getting ready for prom in her bedroom” when the kitten “kept trying to play with her and was pawing her leg,” according to the complaint. She then allegedly stomped on it.

The teen’s grandmother also reportedly told police that the teen killed another kitten three or four years ago.

Her initial appearance was set for Tuesday at Intake Court.

