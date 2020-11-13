Court Report: Criminal charges filed Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court

Two face charges for drug sales
Thomas Lee, 43, and Alexandra Gaffney, 39, both of Kenosha, were charged Friday with a series of drug sales charges following an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group.
Gaffney, of the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue, is charged with delivery of narcotics, delivery of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Lee, of the same address, is charged with two counts of delivery of narcotics, two counts of delivery of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the criminal complaint, KDOG investigators set up a series of controlled drug purchases from Lee and Gaffney beginning in May. Investigators served a warrant on the couple’s home on the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue on Nov. 11. According to the complaint, investigators found drug paraphernalia and some prescription pills. The complaint states that both Lee and Gaffney stated they had been addicted to heroin and had relapsed in the past year and had sold drugs to support their habit.
Lee is being held on $10,000 bond, Gaffney on $5,000.
Woman walks into home, gets arrested
Abigail Krohn, 21, of Randall, was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct after she was arrested because she had walked into a stranger’s home, acting erratically.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 40700 block of 101st Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday. A woman told deputies that a young woman had walked into her home, was speaking incoherently and had grabbed the woman’s phone, retreating into a bathroom, then leaving the house and walking in the yard. The woman told deputies she was frightened by the young woman’s behavior.
Earlier that day, Krohn herself had called deputies to the same area saying she was being improperly evicted.
Krohn had been staying with the man who lived next door to the home she had entered. That man said he no longer wanted Krohn staying at his house.
Deputies at the scene said Krohn was speaking erratically and appeared to be under the influence of a drug. She was arrested for disorderly conduct. When she was being booked into jail officers found on her person a small bag of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Man faces aggravated battery charge
Tyler Kraus, 28, of Kenosha, was charged Friday with aggravated battery. According to the criminal complaint, a man called Kenosha Police Oct. 6, saying he had been knocked unconscious during a fight with a stranger.
The man told police had been drinking beer outside a neighbor’s home on the 4500 block of 23rd Avenue when a stranger walking by struck up a conversation. The man told police he told the man to go away and when the man didn’t immediately leave he confronted him and the man then struck him several times in the face. The man said he was knocked unconscious and that when he later went to the hospital he learned he would need surgery to repair fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators learned that the person who struck the man was Kraus, who had been visiting someone who lived nearby.
Kraus, of the 4800 block of 28th Avenue, is scheduled to have an initial court appearance Dec. 1.
Kenosha News staff
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.