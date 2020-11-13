Court Report: Criminal charges filed Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 40700 block of 101st Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday. A woman told deputies that a young woman had walked into her home, was speaking incoherently and had grabbed the woman’s phone, retreating into a bathroom, then leaving the house and walking in the yard. The woman told deputies she was frightened by the young woman’s behavior.

Earlier that day, Krohn herself had called deputies to the same area saying she was being improperly evicted.

Krohn had been staying with the man who lived next door to the home she had entered. That man said he no longer wanted Krohn staying at his house.

Deputies at the scene said Krohn was speaking erratically and appeared to be under the influence of a drug. She was arrested for disorderly conduct. When she was being booked into jail officers found on her person a small bag of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Man faces aggravated battery charge

Tyler Kraus, 28, of Kenosha, was charged Friday with aggravated battery. According to the criminal complaint, a man called Kenosha Police Oct. 6, saying he had been knocked unconscious during a fight with a stranger.