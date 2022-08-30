COURT ROUNDUP: Bristol man accused of endangering safety; Kenosha woman accused of stealing from Walmart

Charges of endangering safety

A 48-year-old Bristol man is facing criminal charges after allegedly selling drugs to a man who overdosed, refusing to help save him and then threatening him if he talked to law enforcement about it.

Sanford A. Hill was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater and intimidation of a victim. Both counts are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 1 a woman arrived at a Salem Lakes residence in the 23000 block of 126th Place and found a man struggling to breath after ingesting two pills allegedly sold to him by Hill.

The woman called 911 and a Sheriff’s Department deputy soon arrived and administered the man NARCAN and began chest compressions on him.

When questioned about the June incident this month the woman reportedly told investigators she went to the Salem Lakes residence to purchase marijuana from Hill. When she left her home she reportedly spoke to Hill over the phone and he told her there was a man at the house who needed NARCAN.

While en route to the residence, the woman reportedly told Hill to call 911 but he stated, “I cannot, I have stuff on me right now, you need to take care of it,” according to the complaint. Hill reportedly left the residence before deputies arrived and took the man’s pills with him.

On Monday, investigators spoke to the man who overdosed and he reportedly admitted to purchasing pills from Hill that he believed to be a controlled substance. The man also stated he took two pills and then remembers waking up in an ambulance.

The man reportedly later tried to contact Hill to obtain the rest of his pills so he could give them to law enforcement but never received them. Hill had reportedly told the man that “if you give my name to the police I will make sure you get killed and die.”

According to state court records Hill has a lengthy criminal history.

Last week, Hill was charged here with 12 felony counts in a separate case including two counts of manufacturing and delivering fentanyl and possession of improvised explosives.

Woman accused of stealing from Walmart

A 30-year-old Kenosha woman is accused of stealing expensive merchandise from an area department store on multiple occasions last month.

Jordan B. McKenna was charged Tuesday with four felony counts of felony retail theft after allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Somers Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court, on four separate occasions in July McKenna entered the store and placed barcodes belonging to clearance items on much more expensive items. She allegedly paid for the more expensive merchandise after placing the clearance barcodes on them in the self-checkout lanes. She is also accused hiding some other items in her purse and then leaving without paying for them.

Among the items allegedly stolen from the store are a treadmill, bicycle, vacuum cleaner and baby monitor. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly viewed surveillance footage showing the woman committing such crimes by loss prevention staff.

When questioned by investigators about why she allegedly stole the items, McKenna reportedly stated that her family was struggling with money issues, according to the complaint.

Her initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday was Tuesday. She was given a $2,000 signature bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15.