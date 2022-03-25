COURT ROUNDUP: Kenosha man faces drug charges; woman reportedly drove into another vehicle

Darnell Curry, 25, of Kenosha, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, a felony, and misdemeanor possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a special investigations unit officer of the Kenosha Police Department executed a search warrant of a residence located in the 12000 block 68th Street on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, two fully loaded firearms, numerous firearm magazines that were loaded, several clear glass jars with marijuana inside, a black digital scale with residue on top, cut off plastic baggies, a large plastic bowl with marijuana inside were discovered. The residence is located within 1000 feet of Lincoln Middle School, located at 6729 18th Avenue. In total, about 22 grams of marijuana was found inside. It reportedly tested positive for THC.

According to the complaint, through surveillance and other traffic stops related to this address, the officer was able to determine that Curry resided there and authorities connected him to a public social media account was posting marijuana for sale online.

Woman reportedly drives into another car

Alaysia Brunson, 20, of Pleasant Prairie, was charged Tuesday with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanors for hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie police officers were dispatched for a welfare check which led them to the 3900 block of 125th Place. There a female stated her male friend had called her to pick him up. When she arrived, however, Brunson, in another vehicle intervened, reportedly driving into the first female’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

After Brunson hit the vehicle she reportedly started chasing the male and yelling at him. When police contacted Brunson she reportedly told them she was having an argument with her boyfriend when the female arrived on scene. She also reportedly stated she did not intend to hit the vehicle on purpose.

Illinois man charged in domestic incident

A 32-year-old Zion, Ill., man was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanors for battery and disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., in Somers for a domestic violence incident.

According to the criminal complaint, caller hiding in the bathroom stated they were afraid of the man because he choked and threatened her in the store and earlier that day.

The man was arrested and during the investigation deputies learned he had an extraditable warrant.

