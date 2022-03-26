COURT ROUNDUP: Man charged for allegedly pointing firearm at police officer; man charged with felony OWI

A 32-year-old Kenosha man faces a series of felony charges including allegedly pointing a weapon at Kenosha Police.

Derrell D. Lane was charged Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm while intoxicated along with misdemeanors for obstructing an officer and bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were dispatched to the 800 block of 65th Street to a disorderly conduct complaint on Thursday night. An officer reportedly observed Lane standing in a half-opened doorway and the black muzzle of a firearm came up from the doorway and was pointed at them. Lane was reportedly given numerous commands to show his hands to officers and step out of the building. He reportedly refused to show officers his hands and went back into the building, closing the door.

According to the complaint, a short time later an officer observed Lane exit an apartment. Lane reportedly presented his hands as ordered by officers but refused to follow commands to come down the stairs. He ultimately was pulled down the stairs and detained after continuing to resist.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, officers reportedly found in the freezer a glass jar filled with marijuana. Also found were a firearm, a glass pipe, digital scales, plastic baggies and grinders, and boxes of ammunition.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 1.

Court records show Lane had been out on $2,000 bond posted March 14 for battery, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Man arrested for seventh OWI

Danny B. Short, 63, of Pleasant Prairie has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for the seventh time, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy made a vehicle stop in the 10900 block of Hway. 50 on Thursday after reportedly seeing the vehicle swerving in its lane. As the deputy activated his emergency lights, they observed the vehicle brake suddenly and pull over into the middle of a right turn lane.

Danny B. Short reportedly had slurred speech smelled of alcohol and reportedly failed a sobriety test. A breath test reported a result of .209.

Short was also cited for improper display of a license plate, tag or decal, unsafe lane deviation and unreasonable speed.

According to the criminal complaint, Short had six previous OWI convictions in the last 10 years.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 31.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.