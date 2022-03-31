COURT ROUNDUP: Man charged with battery to inmate; driver faces ninth OWI charge

Man charged with battery of inmate

An 18-year-old Kenosha man confined to the Kenosha County Jail was charged Wednesday for intentionally causing harm to another inmate. Najaylen D. Tanner was charged with one count of battery by a prisoner, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 22 a Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Kenosha County Jail Pre-Trial Facility, 1000 55th St., for a report of an inmate fight. While en route the deputy was advised an inmate victim was being transported to a hospital for injuries.

According to the complaint, the victim had a swollen left eye with a small cut on his eyelid and bruising under his eye and his nose. The victim also reported some pain on the right side of his head behind his ear. The victim reportedly said Tanner came up behind him a struck him in the dayroom.

Man faces ninth OWI charge

A 59-year-old Franksville man was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for operating a vehicle while under the influence for the ninth time.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 29 Pleasant Prairie Police received a call from someone stating the driver of vehicle was drinking alcohol while southbound in the 8400 block of Green Bay Road. A police officer stopped the vehicle in the 9900 block of 88th Avenue.

When the officer approached the vehicle he made contact with the driver identified as Kurt Baumann, who reportedly smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test. Baumann was later transported to a hospital for a legal blood draw. The results of that test are not yet available.

Baumann had eight prior OWI convictions in Racine and Milwaukee counties with the most recent being in December 2018.

Kenosha woman faces drug charges

A 36-year-old Kenosha woman was charged with felony possession of cocaine as a repeater and misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater and bail jumping as a repeater in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

A Kenosha Police officer stopped a vehicle in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue on March 23 because the plates on the vehicle were not actually registered to the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. When the officer made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Elizabeth Calderon, the officer discovered she had open warrants for her arrest.

When officers searched the vehicle they reportedly found a small plastic baggie that contained a rock type substance that later tested positive for the presence of cocaine with a total weight of 1.7 grams.

