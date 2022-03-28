COURT ROUNDUP: Man charged with fleeing officer in Pleasant Prairie; Genoa City woman faces charges

A 21-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Brandon J. Ocampo reportedly was involved in a high-speed chase with Pleasant Prairie Police around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, the pursuit started around the 900 block of Highway 32 involving a southbound vehicle with a license plate that could not be read. The officer observed the vehicle accelerate in excess of 100 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle proceeded into oncoming traffic and passed other vehicles during the pursuit.

According to the complaint, the officer followed the vehicle to a gas station in the 12700 block of Hwy. 32, where the officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle where Ocamon reportedly stated he drove in the manner in which he did because he had a revoked license.

Woman faces felony charges

Tatiaynya Ellis, 20, of Genoa City,. has been charged with three counts of felony bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court following an incident Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint a, Kenosha Police officer responded to a Green Bay Road business for a report of two females fighting in the parking lot. While investigating, the officer reportedly approached a vehicle with a woman, later identified as Ellis, who reportedly identified herself as someone else. However, both the name she reportedly gave and Ellis both were listed with suspended liceneses.

The officer reportedly told Ellis she should park the vehicle and find a ride home since she could not legally drive. When Ellis reportedly attempted to drive off, officer stopped her. The officer reportedly detected the odor of intoxicants on her breath.

The the time of the incident, Ellis was out on bond on charges of obstructing an officer, operating while intoxicated causing injury as a second offense and reckless driving causing injury in Racine County Circuit Court in March 2021.

