Courts briefs: Union Grove man charged with 4th DUI

Yorkville man charged with 4th DUI

Douglas Roder, 43, of Yorkville, was charged Tuesday with operating while under the influence (fourth offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roder was arrested Thursday in Bristol after a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped the Toyota sedan he was driving. According to the criminal complaint, the trooper believed the driver of the Toyota was driving recklessly on Interstate 94. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on the interstate, but the driver exited on the southbound exit ramp at Highway 50 before eventually coming to a stop.

According to the criminal complaint, the trooper believed Roder was under the influence of a narcotic drug because his pupils were constricted. The complaint states that Roder failed a field sobriety test. Results of a blood test are pending. The trooper had already found a glass pipe in the vehicle.

Roder is being held on $5,000 bond.

Kenosha man charged with possession

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

James Farmer, 27, of Kenosha was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of THC.