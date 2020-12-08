Courts briefs: Union Grove man charged with 4th DUI

Yorkville man charged with 4th DUI
Douglas Roder, 43, of Yorkville, was charged Tuesday with operating while under the influence (fourth offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roder was arrested Thursday in Bristol after a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped the Toyota sedan he was driving. According to the criminal complaint, the trooper believed the driver of the Toyota was driving recklessly on Interstate 94. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on the interstate, but the driver exited on the southbound exit ramp at Highway 50 before eventually coming to a stop.
According to the criminal complaint, the trooper believed Roder was under the influence of a narcotic drug because his pupils were constricted. The complaint states that Roder failed a field sobriety test. Results of a blood test are pending. The trooper had already found a glass pipe in the vehicle.
Roder is being held on $5,000 bond.
Kenosha man charged with possession
James Farmer, 27, of Kenosha was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of THC.
Farmer was arrested Monday after he was stopped while driving in the 2600 block of 64th Street for suspicion of being involved in a hit-and-run crash. The tire on his vehicle was “wobbling as if the tire was going to fall off the vehicle.” He told police he had hit the curb and blown out the tire.
According to the complaint, police found a small number of pills they believed were ecstasy, 1.5 grams of marijuana and a small bag of a clear rocky substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kenosha man charged with DUI, possession
Ramon Gonzalez Jr., 46, of Kenosha was charged Tuesday with operating while under the influence-fourth offense, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a parked car in a parking lot at 3208 80th St., the car’s engine running. According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez admitted to an officer that he had used heroin. He failed a field sobriety test. The complaint states that Gonzalez had a half-pill of Xanax in his pocket.
According to the complaint, Gonzalez has three past convictions for operating while intoxicated, the most recent in September 2019.
— Kenosha News staff
