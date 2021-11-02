Crash leads to felony OWI charge for Waukegan woman

A 30-year-old Waukegan, Ill., woman has been accused of driving drunk with two children in her vehicle after a crash early Sunday morning in Pleasant Prairie.

Jomary Santiago Torres made her initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday afternoon. Keating set a $5,000 cash bond, and Santiago Torres is due in court Nov. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

Santiago Torres is charged with felony operating while intoxicated causing injury and her third drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor, both with a minor child in the vehicle.

The felony carries a maximum fine of $20,000 and 12 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer parked on 125th Street and 39th Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday stated he “heard a loud boom, as if a loud cannon had been shot off.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer observed a rear taillight of a vehicle in the ditch of 125th Place and 39th Avenue. A Honda had just collided with a utility pole on the west side of 39th Avenue and sustained heavy front-end damage. The pole was split at the base, the complaint states.