Crash leads to Kenosha man's fifth operating while intoxicated arrest

Billy Bader Jr. of Kenosha is being held on $7,500 bond after being charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Bader, 51, was arrested Dec. 11 after a crash at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Alford Park Drive. He was charged Monday. According to the criminal complaint, the Jeep Wrangler Bader was driving crossed the centerline on Sheridan and struck an oncoming vehicle, damaging the other vehicle badly enough that it had to be towed from the scene.

The complaint states that there were three open containers of beer in the Jeep and that Bader appeared to have been drinking. He declined to take a field sobriety test. Blood test results are pending.

Bader has four previous OWI convictions, the most recent in 2007.

