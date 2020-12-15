 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash leads to Kenosha man's fifth operating while intoxicated arrest
View Comments

Crash leads to Kenosha man's fifth operating while intoxicated arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

Billy Bader Jr. of Kenosha is being held on $7,500 bond after being charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Bader, 51, was arrested Dec. 11 after a crash at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Alford Park Drive. He was charged Monday. According to the criminal complaint, the Jeep Wrangler Bader was driving crossed the centerline on Sheridan and struck an oncoming vehicle, damaging the other vehicle badly enough that it had to be towed from the scene.

The complaint states that there were three open containers of beer in the Jeep and that Bader appeared to have been drinking. He declined to take a field sobriety test. Blood test results are pending.

Bader has four previous OWI convictions, the most recent in 2007.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert