Criminal charges against Jacob Blake may still be settled out of court

During Wednesday’s hearing, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder gave Cafferty and Prosecutor Zeke Wiedenfeld until Nov. 4 to come to an out-of-court resolution in the case. If that doesn’t happen, the case will likely go to trial on Nov. 9 or end up being dismissed.

During Wednesday’s hearing, it appeared Blake was holding his own cell phone, connected to the Zoom videochat. He didn’t say anything during the hearing itself, except at the very beginning to make sure his audio was working. In August, there was public outcry after it was learned that Blake was handcuffed to his hospital bed and he was being watched over by deputies. The restraints were removed when bail was paid.

Critics of Blake often cite his charges as justification for the use of force by police against him. An attorney for Sheskey also said that the officer believed Blake was going to drive off in a van with three of his children inside, claiming he was putting the kids' lives in danger.