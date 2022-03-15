Criminal charges filed against Kenosha man after undercover operation in drug deal

A series of undercover drug purchases last March led to eight felony charges filed recently against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.

Tawon D. Johnson of the 6000 block of 55th Street is charged with four felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and four felony counts of bail jumping. Three of the four cocaine-related charges include an enhancer because the alleged offense happened within 1,000 feet of a school.

Each of the drug-related charges carries a maximum possible prison term of 7.5 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000, while each of the bail-jumping charges carries a maximum prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

The enhancer because of the proximity to a school could add five years in prison to three of the felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant contacted the defendant March 2, 2021, and arranged to purchase cocaine for $100. The two met near a residence in the 5800 block of 21st Avenue, and Johnson provided the informant with four baggies that contained a white rock-like substance.

Johnson told the informant he was one “crack rock” shy, and the two met later in the middle of 24th Avenue to complete the transaction, the complaint states. The four individual baggies from the first purchase weighed a total of 1 gram, while the second bag weighed .2 grams.

The first purchase happened within 1,000 feet of Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th St., and the second within 1,000 feet of Columbus Park, 2003 54th Street.

Two more purchases were arranged, one March 8 and another March 15 — one for .6 grams and the other for .7 — both for $100. The March 8 purchase happened within 1,000 feet of Frank Elementary School.

Court records show that Johnson was free on a $1,000 signature bond in a separate case from 2020. In that case, he’s charged with criminal counts of false imprisonment, strangulation, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, all as a repeat-offender.

