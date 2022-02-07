Criminal charges filed in wake of Lake Andrea crash

A Pleasant Prairie man finds himself facing five criminal charges, including one felony county, in the aftermath of a Saturday incident that saw him drive his vehicle over a 40-foot embankment and crash onto the ice at Lake Andrea.

Charges were filed Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Robert J. Diaz, 35, of the 7800 block of 88th Avenue, made his initial court appearance Monday. County Jail records showed that he was still in custody prior to his bond being set.

Pleasant Prairie Police and fire crews were dispatched to the area near the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, at 10:57 a.m. Saturday for a report of the crash. Police were advised that the vehicle went off the road, down a hill, over the rocks and onto the ice.

A witness told police that he saw the defendant’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on 95th Street, go through a stop sign and head off the road down the steep hill and onto the lake.

As an officer made his way to the vehicle, which had not crashed through the ice, he reported that he could hear the engine “revving” up, as if the defendant was trying to drive away, the complaint states.

When Diaz exited the vehicle, police observed that he was very unsteady on his feet, and his body was swaying when he wasn’t using the vehicle for support. The defendant refused to answer if he was hurt, had any medical conditions and if he had consumed narcotics.

After paramedics arrived and asked the defendant his name, he stated, “Robin Hood,” police reported, and Diaz again reportedly refused to answer an officer’s questions.

Diaz was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, and when he was placed into the squad car, he allegedly took the seatbelt off and began to kick the windows. Police radio reports indicate that no serious damage resulted. He was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not noted in the criminal complaint.

While at the hospital, officers reported that Diaz had to be held down by multiple officers and hospital security for the blood draw because he was uncooperative. He reportedly attempted to kick staff and police. He also allegedly spat and threatened to physically harm the officers, the complaint states.

Charges past and present

Court records show that Diaz’s driver’s license was revoked for one year on March 23, 2017, for a previous OWI and had not yet been reinstated. He has two previous OWI convictions, both in 2017, in Illinois.

Diaz has also been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a separate Kenosha County case and had been free on a $500 signature bond at the time of Saturday’s crash.

Diaz faces felony charges of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and making a threat to a law enforcement officer, along with his third drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor, and misdemeanor charges of operating while revoked and bail jumping.

The felony related to the alleged threat carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine, while the other felony carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.