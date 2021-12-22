Criminal complaint details alleged murder of Twin Lakes man; formal charges filed Wednesday

A criminal complaint issued Wednesday morning by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office provides disturbing details about the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man.

Joey L. Miracle, 18, of the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue, Twin Lakes, and Thomas R. Wilton, 21, of the 11400 block of Antioch Road, Trevor, both have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime.

They are charged in the death of Kenneth Thoma, whose body was found Nov. 6, buried in a wooded area behind Tan Oaks Apartments, 1601 Wilmot Ave., just less than a month after his family had reported him missing to the Twin Lakes Police Department on Oct. 20. Thoma was identified through dental records.

Kenneth Thoma Twin Lakes Police are seeking information on Kenneth Thoma, who was reported missing on Oct. 19.

Both defendants were ordered held on a temporary $1 million cash bond during a bond hearing last week. Miracle and Wilton each made their initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Commissioner Larry Keating, who made that a permanent bond during both hearings.

"I don't think there's been any significant change (in the case) since Friday when the temporary bond was set," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill said. "The state believes that this charge does create a motive for (the defendants) to flee."

Miracle is a 2021 graduate of Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha, while Wilton received his high school diploma from Gateway Technical College.

Preliminary hearings for both defendants were set for Jan. 26, at 8:30 a.m., before Keating.

According to the criminal complaint:

Twin Lakes Police were provided a written statement by a man, who stated on Nov. 6, he went to the trails behind the apartment complex to work on dirt jumps for bicycles. The man stated he had been digging a deep hole and had removed about three wheelbarrow's full of dirt when he found a piece of plywood buried there.

The man moved the plywood and took out two more wheelbarrow's full of dirt when he hit what he thought was a rock. As he dug out more, the man stated he saw grey hair, eyes, a nose and ears, then covered it back up because he was scared. The man reported what he had found to police that same day.

An autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office showed that Thoma had been killed by a gunshot to the back of his head.

On Dec. 12, police received a phone call from an officer with the Wellington, Ohio Police Department. Miracle's stepfather told police that his stepson had killed Thoma. The caller stated that Miracle had sold the gun to his half-brother, who got rid of the gun by giving it to one of his friends.

In court last week during a bond hearing, McNeill said that Miracle purchased the gun online with money given to him from his grandmother. The purchase was for a "ghost gun," which doesn't have any traceable serial numbers.

The caller in Ohio told police there that he overhead Miracle say "that they tried to bury his body, but could only bury it so far ... and that's how the body got found," the complaint states.

Twin Lakes Police confirmed that Miracle lived in the same apartment complex as Thoma in October and November of this year.

Police spoke with Miracle's half-brother, who stated that Wilton told him that Miracle had killed Thoma. They also took a statement from Miracle's mother, who said that he told her, "Mom, I had to get rid of my gun. There was this guy raping girls, and I had to take care of him."

The complaint states the Twin Lakes Police Department had no record of Thoma being reported for a sexual assault, and that during the course of the investigation, no one interviewed had provided specific information that indicated he was a suspect in any assault.

When asked if he had gone to Thoma's apartment because he believed he had sexually assaulted someone, or if the victim had "come at him" and he had killed him in self-defense, Miracle told police he had no more information about what had happened but "he could ask around."

Police also questioned Miracle about the gun, that he messed it up and threw it in the garbage, the complaint states.

During an interview with Miracle with Twin Lakes Police on Dec. 14, Miracle acknowledged he had been with Thoma at the apartment complex the evening of Oct. 14. When Miracle knocked on Thoma's door, he said the victim offered him a Monster drink and then some "crack."

Miracle stated that wasn't his thing, and the two left the apartment together out the back door. Miracle said he split off from Thoma in the parking lot, and that was the last he saw of him.

Police stated Oct. 14 was the last time anyone had seen Thoma. A check of his cell phone showed no data usage on Thoma's phone after that evening, and a further examination showed an unopened text sent to him at 10:45 p.m.

During the Dec. 15 interview with police, Miracle did not deny that he killed Thoma when asked directly, but merely stated he was tired and wanted to leave. At that point, he was arrested and taken into custody.

The following day, police were provided with a written statement by a man, who stated that Wilton had told him he was with Miracle, and that "Miracle had shot a guy, and that he helped defendant Miracle bury the guy in the woods." Wilton also told that person that he was there with Miracle just in case anything "went south."

Multiple witnesses told police that Wilton abuses drugs, that he had been given an at-home drug test, and he had tested positive for cocaine.

That same day, another person came forward who stated she had spoken to Wilton, who said he went with his friend, Joey, "to some guy's house, and he saw Miracle shoot the guy in the face." Wilton showed that person a bottle of Adderall pills that he said belonged to Thoma.

The complaint states that Thoma was known to take Adderall pills, but none were found in his bedroom. During that search, police found a small plastic bag that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Wilton told police that Miracle had stated he shot Thoma once in the back of his head, but Wilton denied being there when it happened. Wilton also stated that "defendant Miracle told him a week before about wanting to kill Thoma." Wilton also stated he told Miracle it was a bad idea, and that he had gotten rid of the gun by giving it to another friend.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.