Curfew violation added to the list of charges against Kyle Rittenhouse

Prosecutors have added a new infraction to the criminal case against Kyle Rittenhouse — a citation for violating curfew on the night of the shootings of three men in which he has been charged.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide for shooting three men, killing two, during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25. His attorneys argue he was acting in self defense.

The charge was added to the file Monday as a revision of the original criminal complaint, which was filed Aug. 28.

The citation alleges that the teenager was violating state or local emergency management orders. The shooting took place after the 7 p.m. nightly curfew issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department during unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23.